New utility billing service for Rogers

In early July, the city of Rogers will transition to a new utility billing service. The city will be switching to Springbrook Software, a financial software that specializes in local government agencies.

New features will include an online CivicPay platform that will provide better access to billing information, more detailed information on printed bills and a more user-friendly system than the current utility billing system provider, Banyon Data Systems. The new system will also allow multiple meters to be on one bill, versus separate bills for each meter for commercial accounts.

Some of the information residents will be able to see on their new statements is the amount of water, sewer, recycling, tax, state test fee, irrigation and fireline charges. It will also show the previous balance and current charges.

“Banyon is geared for smaller cities and Rogers is outgrowing the capacity of their software,” Finance Director Bridget Bruska said. “The city uses Springbrook for all other finance functions; therefore, moving forward with the Springbrook Utility Billing module will provide seamless integration of financial data.”

The new utility billing system has been in discussion with the city council for several years, according to Bruska. It only became a high priority though in the recent years due to development growth within the city. Council approved the project in October 2021.

Bruska is excited about getting better information out to customers and the integration with the current Springbrook software that the city utilizes.

With the new system, all customers will receive new account numbers on their initial paper bill. Customers will be able to register for online payments and bills through the new platform CivicPay. Payment Services Network will no longer be used for online payments or bills.

To ensure correct billing payment, the city does recommend all customers return the payment stub at the bottom of the statement page with their payments.

Payment due dates will change from the 10th of the month to the first day of the month following the date of billing. Penalties will be charged on the second of the month. The new dates will allow customers the same amount of time to pay bills as the previous schedule.

Bruska anticipates there will be some minor issues, similar to all software transitions, but the city is looking forward to working with the community and Springbrook to make sure billing is accurate and the transition is as smooth as possible.

“We hope monthly billing will be an added service level that benefits customers as they will be able to budget for, track and respond to their usage more timely,” Bruska said.

For updates on the new utility billing system check the Rogers City website or the city’s Facebook page. For questions on the utility billing system contact 763-428-0920 or ub@rogersmn.gov.