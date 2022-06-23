ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Amazon is working on giving Alexa the ability to mimic anyone's voice, dead or alive, from just one minute of audio — and Twitter doesn't know how to feel about it

By Weilun Soon
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnzCJ_0gJMzpWe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19PMZZ_0gJMzpWe00
Rohit Prasad, Amazon's head scientist for Alexa.

NurPhoto

  • An Amazon executive said his team has been teaching Alexa to mimic voices with short audio clips.
  • The capability can help people remember loved ones who died from COVID-19, the exec said.
  • Many Twitter users have voiced concern over potential abuses of the technology.

Amazon is teaching Alexa to mimic anyone's voice, dead or alive, from just a one-minute recording of that voice.

Rohit Prasad, Amazon's head scientist for Alexa, said at a live event on Wednesday that his team has been instructing Alexa to pick up a voice from a short audio clip and convert it into longer audio output. Prasad was presenting at Amazon's re:Mars conference in Las Vegas.

He showed a short video of how people could use Alexa's voice-changing capability in real life. In the clip, a boy asks: "Alexa, can grandma finish reading me the Wizard of Oz?"

The smart speaker confirmed the request in its default chirpy voice, then transitioned to a less robotic voice that narrated an excerpt from the children's novel.

"This required inventions where we had to learn to produce a high-quality voice with less than a minute of recording versus hours of recording in the studio. The way we made it happen is by framing the problem as a voice-conversion task and not a speech generation path," Prasad said.

Prasad said Alexa's ability to impersonate familiar voices is particularly crucial now, as many people lost loved ones to COVID-19.

"While AI can't eliminate that pain of loss it can definitely make their memories last," he said.

Prasad did not say when Amazon would introduce Alexa's voice-imitation capability to the public. An Amazon spokesperson declined Insider's request for comment.

Alexa's ability to mimic voices is a form of artificial intelligence (AI) that Prasad called "generalizable intelligence." The ability helps Alexa adapt to different situations and acquire new knowledge from the experiences with little supervision, he said.

It's different from the "all-knowing, all-capable" artificial general intelligence, or AGI, that aims to understand human tasks and intellect to solve problems, said Prasad. Organizations including Google's DeepMind and Elon Musk's OpenAI are both focused on perfecting AGI.

Amazon is not the only company working on developing tech that can imitate human voices. Last month, Japanese toy maker Takara Tomy debuted a voice-shifting, egg-shaped device called Coemo that copies adults' voices and uses them to read stories to children.

Many are spooked by AI's ability to imitate human functions

On Twitter, people were divided over Amazon's plans to teach Alexa to mimic human voices.

One person, who uses the Twitter handle "Maltese Mama," said Alexa could keep their parents, who have dementia and live far away, mentally active. "We have caregivers going daily but being able to peak (sic) in or even better drop in with a video call is amazing," they tweeted in response to Prasad's presentation.

But many others voiced concerns about the technology.

"Umm, so how soon will criminals be able to use it to call your family members begging them to Venmo cash? Or ask them for social security numbers? Or bank information?" tweeted a user with the handle bitty_in_pink .

Others, including a Twitter user who goes by "Luke," said they were creeped out by the thought of it.

"It's sweet but at the same time incredibly creepy… I lost my mum last year in August and would die to have one last proper conversation with her but I wouldn't do it for a goddamn circular device," he wrote.

Experts have long been concerned about AI's ability to imitate human functions. In 2015, Musk funded several AI projects, including OpenAI, to ensure that researchers were using the technology only for beneficial purposes . Earlier this month, an engineer claimed that a Google chatbot had become sentient , but AI experts said it was far from being self-aware .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Alexa
CNET

Amazon Shows Off New Warehouse Robots, Including One That Moves Independently

Move over, Astro. There are some new robots on the block, and they'll live inside Amazon warehouses. On Wednesday, the company offered a glimpse of its latest in-house robot workers that perform transport and sorting duties. Proteus, for example, is Amazon's "first fully autonomous mobile robot" and looks like a...
BUSINESS
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Google AI researcher Blake Lemoine tells Tucker Carlson that its AI system is a 'child' that has the potential to 'do bad things' and says company has not thought through its implications

Suspended Google AI researcher Blake Lemoine told Fox’s Tucker Carlson that the system is a ‘child' that could 'escape control' of humans. Lemoine, 41, who was put on administrative leave earlier this month for sharing confidential information, also noted that it has the potential to do ‘bad things,’ much like any child.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Nurphoto#The Wizard Of Oz
Upworthy

She was working at McDonald's at 17 and now she's become the first Mexican-born woman in space

Katya Echazarreta's life journey is an extraordinary one. From serving fries at a McDonald's at the age of 17 to support her family to traveling to space at the age of 27, she already has a million stories to tell. Echazarreta is now the first Mexican-born woman to travel to space after being part of a group that was carried to the edge of space in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos' "Blue Origin." Echazarreta said it was an experience beyond her dreams. "I've been dreaming about going to space my entire life," she said. Even just the drive to get into the rocket was emotional for all of us. I tried picturing what it would be like and I can assure you nobody can truly imagine it until they experience it. Even now, just thinking back, makes my eyes teary. As soon as I looked down at our planet, I had a single tear running down my face. That tear made me realize how important it is to care for our planet and what we have here."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
komando.com

Optical illusion: Spot the hidden second animal and you beat 99% of people

Optical illusions are a great way to test your visual acuity, but they often force you to think in unconventional ways. Then sometimes, your brain and eyes can’t agree on what is in front of them. Take this optical illusion, for example: Upon first glance, you probably won’t be able to spot the hidden second animal.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's model mom Maye says he 'should do whatever he wants' with $44 billion Twitter takeover, admits she told him NOT to launch electric cars - and says she knew he was a 'genius' when he was just THREE

Elon Musk's model mother Maye has refused to wade in on her son's potential $44 billion Twitter takeover, insisting that the Tesla founder 'should do whatever he wants' when it comes to his controversial bid to buy the social media site. Appearing on the Today show on Tuesday morning, the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Benzinga

Encountering DMT Entities: Are They Real?

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. DMT is a powerful hallucinogen famous for producing experiences of encounters with entities, but how many people actually see them?. If you take a trip to the Amazonian basin, you can find the perennial shrub, Psychotria viridis....
SCIENCE
TVLine

The Boys Boss on the 'Herogasm' Scene That Set Off Alarm Bells: Amazon 'Has a Policy Against [Spoiler]'

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 6. Proceed at your own risk! In addition to being “one of the more graphic hours of mainstream television,” as The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke called it, the Prime Video drama’s “Herogasm” episode also earned another distinct honor: It gave Amazon execs pause for the first time because of a certain moment involving two unlikely fornicators at the supes orgy. (Unrelated, but: Did you also catch the episode’s stealth cameo?) “We had a lot of discussion this season about the scene with Deep and the...
TV SERIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

536K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy