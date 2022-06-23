ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spain Film Commission Helps Drive Country’s Ambitious AVS Hub Plan, Grows As a Nationwide Network

By Emiliano De Pablos
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTa6U_0gJMxabP00

Click here to read the full article.

As Spain moves ever more onto the big-shoot locations industry radar, the Spain Film Commission is experiencing rapid growth of its nationwide network as well as helping to drive the ambitious Spain AVS Hub plan.

Following the March 2021 announcement by the Spanish government of the launch of the Spain AVS Hub plan – with a €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) budget – a Royal Decree in October granted €5 million ($5.3 million) in. direct support to the SFC for actions eligible for subsidy over 2022-24.

“From the very beginning of the AVS Hub plan, the SFC figured as the only truly specialized part of the audiovisual sector – along with a broad spectrum of public departments – that could be instrumental in applying the plan,” said SFC general manager Teresa Azcona.

During her Focus Spain. Keynote: Spain Film Commission, delivered on Wednesday at Toledo’s Conecta Fiction & Entertainment, Azcona outlined the main aspects of the five “highly interrelated projects” that form part of the SFC’s action plan :

*The creation of a social network focusing on Spanish talent, with the Spain Film Talent Network, and a special emphasis on women.

*The strengthening of the SFC’s territorial network, contributing to the transformation of the audiovisual sector (Spain Film Friendly Land).

*An overhaul of SFC’s website, updating contents and formats and transforming the site into a transmedia platform.

*The promotion of Spain as an international destination for shoots and audiovisual sector investments under the Shooting in Spain brand – an initiative that has gained momentum from a few years ago.

*Spain Virtual Locations: The creation of pilot schemes for 3D models of outstanding monuments, buildings or urban spaces. “The SFC role here is to explore our strengths. More new tools will come soon,” she unveiled.

“The mandate (of Spain AVS Hub) recognizes the SFC role as an instrumental entity with a network of 34 non-profit film offices, which work for the audiovisual industry as a whole,” Azcona explained. “We attract international shoots, but we also attend shoots from Spain, we support young short filmmakers and promote production,” she explained.

Highlighting the main advances achieved so far by SFC, Azcona stressed the co-organisation alongside with the Feria de Valladolid of a second edition of Shooting Locations Marketplace, an event open to the participation of national and international production companies, location scouts and representatives of shoot destinations, which will take place Oct. 20-21 in Valladolid.

As part of the Spain Film Friendly Land action, she noted the addition of four new members – the San Sebastian-Gipuzkoa Film Commission, Vigo Film Office, Menorca Film Commission and Pontevedra Provincia Film Commission – to its network, which raises to 34 the number of film office and commission members of the SFC spread across the country.

“We are very heterogeneous partners, (representatives of) regions, cities, provinces, counties… with enormous wealth and diversity, like those of our country.”

“For us, what really matters is the development of the audiovisual in each territory, because the institutions behind us understand that it has a positive impact on the economy and employment,” she said.

She added: “We are physically where the talent is. Talent is present throughout Spain and one of our main objectives is for the whole territory to be able to compete in a very diverse audiovisual sector.”

Another of the biggest, recent moves by SFC has been a Fam Trip – organised in partnership with ICEX-Invest in Spain – in which some 50 representatives of member companies of the MPA and other high-profile American audiovisual platforms and companies were invited in May to visit Spain – including Madrid, Andalusia and the Canary Islands – to appreciate the competitive advantages of the local industry. New international missions of this kind, an initiative which kicked-off five years ago, are in the works.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Witchcraft Documentary ‘Heart, Don’t Be Afraid’ Conjured Up – C&E Europe News

Click here to read the full article. Georgian director Ana Kvichidze is in production with her first feature documentary, the Georgian/French coproduction “Heart, Don’t Be Afraid.” The film is supported by the Georgian National Film Center and France’s CNC, Film New Europe reports. Vardo lives alone and unlike the witches from the fairytales, she is a kind character. She was a popular “magician” years ago, but now her livelihood is mainly pension money and food brought by neighbors. With the help of her spells, the film examines the lives of everyone in the village and witnesses their plight, from young women...
MOVIES
Variety

Emerging Filmmakers Bring Genre Twists to Transilvania Co-Production Forum

Click here to read the full article. Ten projects by first- and second-time directors searching for European partners took the stage this week during the Transilvania Pitch Stop, one of the leading co-production and co-financing platforms for filmmakers from Eastern Europe, the Balkans and the wider Black Sea region. The forum’s ninth edition reflects a generation of up-and-coming filmmakers looking to find their voice through deeply personal storytelling, according to Dumitrana Lupu, who recently took over as the Transilvania Film Festival’s head of industry. “People are really writing about their personal experiences,” she told Variety. Five of the projects received a tailored...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Lighting up the Stars’ Leads China Box Office Rebound

Click here to read the full article. Sentimental local drama film “Lighting up the Stars” topped the mainland China box office with a solid $31.8 million opening weekend. It underlined the cinema reopening and industry recovery process that has been underway since the beginning of June. The film tells the tale of an ex-con funeral director who has a chance meeting with an orphaned girl. The encounter changes both of their lives. Produced by Lian Ray Pictures, it is directed by Liu Jiangjiang and stars Zhu Yilong as the man and Yang Enyou as the girl. It earned $31.8 million (RMB213 million)...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Chernobyl’ Producer Sister Options ‘The Split’ Writer Abi Morgan’s ‘This is Not a Pity Memoir’ – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. OPTION Transatlantic production powerhouse Sister (“Chernobyl”) has optioned the rights to adapt BAFTA and Emmy winning screenwriter and longtime collaborator Abi Morgan’s (“The Split”) “This is Not a Pity Memoir.” Morgan will adapt her book for screen, and also direct and executive produce, with Sister co-founder and chief creative officer, Jane Featherstone (“Landscapers”). The memoir follows Morgan’s family life after a tragic change in her family circumstance. Morgan said: “Working with Jane and Sister over the last few tumultuous years, they have been my running partners, given a unique birds eye view on the unfolding drama....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

Transilvania Film Festival’s Romanian Days Competition Showcases New Wave of Filmmakers ‘Willing to Take Risks’

Click here to read the full article. Bogdan George Apetri’s “Miracle” took home the top prize in the Romanian Days competition at the Transilvania Intl. Film Festival, which saw nine first-time directors among the 12 filmmakers competing in the annual showcase of domestic cinema. It’s the first time such a formidable number of debuts have featured in the competition, offering a snapshot of what the fest’s artistic director Mihai Chirilov describes as a “balanced landscape” of new and established voices in Romania’s celebrated film industry. It’s been nearly two decades since Cristi Puiu’s “The Death of Mr. Lazarescu” (2005) won the Un...
MOVIES
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
Variety

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Thrown to Ground by LAPD Officer at Pro-Choice Protest: ‘We Are Not Free Until All of Us Are Free’

Click here to read the full article. “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was shoved by a Los Angeles Police Department officer Saturday while attending a rally protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has effectively ended federal protections of abortion rights. A video of the incident began to make the rounds online after it occurred. The footage depicts an LAPD officer grabbing and pushing Sweetin before the actress falls forward to the ground. A group of fellow protestors quickly rushes to help Sweetin up, while other admonish the line of police officers. The incident appears to occur...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Avs#The Spain Film Commission#Spanish#The Spain Avs Hub#Focus Spain
Variety

Vicky Eguia, Public Relations Executive at Amazon Studios, Dies at 48

Click here to read the full article. Vicky Eguia, a public relations executive at Amazon who helped create Oscar-winning campaigns for “Manchester By the Sea” and “The Salesman,” died Saturday. She was 48. The cause was cancer, her family said on social media. Eguia most recently served as director of PR for diversity, equity and inclusion and community relations at Amazon. She joined the company in 2015 to head publicity for its original movies arm and played a critical role in helping the streaming service forge into the world of awards seasons and theatrical distribution as it was looking to compete more...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Christi Paul, CNN’s ‘New Day’ Weekend Anchor, Will Depart

Click here to read the full article. A lot of changes are taking place at CNN after the merger of its parent company, WarnerMedia, with Discovery, but this wasn’t one many people were anticipating. Christi Paul, who has been a regular presence on CNN’s weekend morning programs for nearly nine years, is leaving the news outlet, she announced on air Sunday morning. Paul has been with CNN and its sibling HLN since 2003, and has co-anchored “New Day” on Saturday and Sunday mornings alongside Victor Blackwell and, more recently, Boris Sanchez. Her Sunday appearance on CNN will be her last. A rotating...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Guns Have More Rights Than Women,’ Says Taraji P. Henson at BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P. Henson took a moment to be serious in her otherwise upbeat introduction to the BET Awards on Sunday night, delivering the first of three consecutive slams at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week. She began light, joking to the crowd, “You look successful… expensive… you look like you can afford these gas prices,” she laughed, after coming onstage to Ikino’s song, “The Kong’s Affirmation.” But after saying “Black men, we love you, we hear you,” she then shouted out show-opener Lizzo for her stellar performance of “About That...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Mariah Carey, Lizzo, Many More Blast Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade Overturn

Click here to read the full article. Many statements came in Friday from the music world objecting to the Supreme Court’s expected yet still cataclysmic overturn of Roe v. Wade that was announced in the morning, in what quickly became an avalanche of expressions of sorrow and anger. Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pearl Jam, Bette Midler, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and many others have weighed in. Lizzo even pledged $500,000 from her upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood, with a matching grant from Live Nation. With the Glastonbury Festival and the BET Awards taking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Makes Streaming Debut on Peacock

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. After more than a few production delays, the new “Downton Abbey” sequel film has finally made its streaming debut. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” arrived on Peacock today, following its U.K release on April 29 and U.S theater premiere on May 20. The streamer also announced earlier this month the launch of a new 24/7 “Downton Abbey” channel which features all six seasons of the hit series and a one-hour special called “The Manners...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Reunion Wanted on New Amazon Series ‘The Lake’

Click here to read the full article. Julian Doucet was always told that his life should be made into a movie or TV show after he’d tell anyone his story—he’s a gay man who was just 20 years old when he had a daughter. While he and the baby’s mother gave the baby up for adoption, they remained in her life. “I always felt a little conflicted about it just because it’s not just my story,” Doucet told me recently over Zoom from his home in Montreal. “It also belongs to her so I kind of wanted to wait until she...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘General Hospital,’ ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Top Winners at Daytime Emmys 2022: Full List

Click here to read the full article. “General Hospital” was the big winner on Friday night at the 49th annual Daytime Emmys, winning five awards — including daytime drama — as the telecast returned to a live, in-person event. The day’s news — the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the assault on women’s rights by a rogue Supreme Court – threatened to overshadow the event. But the two-hour telecast, hosted by “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner for the first time, kicked off without a hitch from the Pasadena Convention Center. “General Hospital’s” Daytime Emmys also including supporting...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortions

Click here to read the full article. The Supreme Court today overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections of abortion rights. The final opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, fully repudiates the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights. It also effectively strikes down the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey that largely maintained the right established in Roe. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” Alito wrote, via The Associated Press. The majority party in the case,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Brandi Carlile Vows Roe v. Wade Rollback ‘Will Be Undone’ During a Supreme Greek Show: Concert Review

Click here to read the full article. Did ye get healed? This is a rhetorical question Van Morrison posed many years ago that may pop up in the back of your mind at someone else’s show, on one of those rare nights when there’s enough strife or upset in the world that the crowd can be collectively understood to be experiencing a wound. That was the case with Brandi Carlile playing two sold-out shows at L.A.’s Greek Theatre over the weekend right in the wake of the Supreme Court issuing a decision that the vast majority of her progressive-leaning audience...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars Past $1 Billion, Overtakes ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Globally

Click here to read the full article. Paramount and Skydance’s all-American blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” is still flying high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion milestone over the weekend. It’s the first movie of the year and only the second in COVID times (following Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with $1.9 billion) to reach that benchmark. It’s even more impressive that “Maverick” hit the $1 billion mark without playing in China or Russia, two major markets. After only 31 days on the big screen, “Top Gun: Maverick” has become Tom Cruise’s first movie to surpass $1 billion at the...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Meta and More Media Companies to Cover Employee Travel Costs for Abortions After Roe v. Wade Overturned

Click here to read the full article. Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, Meta and more media companies have confirmed they will cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Disney reached out to employees on Friday to stress that they recognize the “impact” of the Supreme Court’s decision and “remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care” for all Disney employees and their families, which includes family planning and reproductive care, “no matter where they live,” an internal source told Variety. For Disney employees unable to access...
TRAVEL
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy