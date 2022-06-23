ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘Many Lessons Here To Be Learned’: Bear Euthanized After Encounter With Woman At Her Tahoe Home

By Adrienne Moore
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YeYo5_0gJMxSUT00

TAHOE (CBS13) — A trip to take out the trash took a wild turn after a woman came face-to-face with a bear. It happened in Tahoe last week and ended with the bear being euthanized.

We hear it a lot: “Be bear aware” by keeping your home locked and trash secured, so bears won’t start snacking in your yard. But sadly, in this case, an open door led to a woman being hurt and a bear dead.

Shock gave way to a serious message after clean-up got chaotic at a woman’s Tahoe home.

“We’re just so grateful that she’s going to be physically OK. The injuries weren’t horrific, but can you imagine how traumatic that must have been for her? And not to mention the poor bear who lost his life because of this,” said Ann Bryant with Bear League.

Authorities say the woman left her front door open while taking out the trash, but when she walked back in, this bear had made himself at home.

“He was out in the world on his own for the first time and looking for opportunities, and he had found food at this place many times, according to the neighbors,” Bryant said.

The Bear League estimates the bear was a little over a year old and was recently separated from his mother. When the bear’s exit was blocked, experts say the bear did what wild animals tend to do.

“The bear panicked, and he tried to push her out of his way, and in doing so, he scratched her,” Bryant said.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers were brought in to tranquilize the bear. His DNA was later checked for proof he was involved.

“It did come back that it was his DNA, so they euthanized him right away,” Bryant said.

This human-bear conflict with an unfortunate outcome was an important reminder.

“Don’t feed the bears, don’t leave your doors and windows open, don’t block a bear’s escape route. You know there are many lessons here to be learned,” Bryant said.

So, why did the bear have to be killed? The Bear Lague said, in California, if there is any physical contact between a bear and a human, the bear can be killed.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Wild Turkey Body Slams Hawk To Protect Her Chicks

Motherly love at its finest. If you’ve spent anytime in the woods and have come across any bird chicks, you know that birds change when they have young. Hawks will attack, grouse will too, they chirp, charge and fly around all to protect their young. It’s really a pretty...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
pawmypets.com

Desperately Exhausted Dog With Jar On Head Laid Down & Began To Suffocate

A rescue team got a call about an injured roaming wandering around a nearby area. This had not been the typical call. The stray dog really did not just need to be rescued to get off the streets. He needed to be rescued or he wouldn’t survive. The roaming had a jar stuck on his head, making eating and drinking an impossibility. The poor dog could hardly breathe!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Dna#Tahoe Home#The Bear League
The Independent

Eagle snatched baby hawk for dinner but ended up adopting it instead, says conservationists

A bald eagle who was caught snatching a baby hawk from its nest has now adopted the small bird, conservationists in Canada have said. Wildlife volunteer Pam McCartney, told Canada’s CBC Radio One on Monday that the “adoption” happened earlier this month on Gabriola Island. Ms McCartney said the bald eagle likely swooped down on a red-tailed hawk’s nest on the island on 4 June and flew away with the small bird.While she expected the bald eagle to eat the baby hawk for its dinner, Ms McCartney said she instead witnessed the bird of prey drop the hawklet in...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Man, 22, dies watching summer solstice sunset during longest day celebrations

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
pethelpful.com

Video of Giant Schnauzer Being Carried in a Store Is Absolutely Priceless

With more and more stores opening their doors to furry friends, going shopping with your dog is easier than ever. It lets you avoid any separation anxiety (yours and your dog's) and spares you the heartache of saying goodbye at the front door, even just for an errand or two.
PETS
Daily Mail

Horror video shows moments after shark attack off California coast as off-duty cop and local surfer paddle furiously to bring seriously injured retired teacher safely to shore

A new video shows a California man being dragged to safety by an off-duty cop and a local surfer moments after a shark attack left him with a broken femur and 'bleeding severely' with stomach and arm injuries. The attack happened on Wednesday at 10:35 am at Lover's Point Beach...
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

Wild Horse Fired From Tourist Attraction for Aggressively Pursuing Visitors for Food is Loving His Life in Exile at a Beautiful Sanctuary

Chip, a wild Assateague Island horse, was removed from a Maryland tourist attraction last month by the National Park Service and is now living in a huge and loving sanctuary. Chip is now settling in at the Black Beauty Ranch, which is a part of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Delegate’s Pride, also known as Chip, is 13 years old and is finally getting the space that he deserves. He is now quarantined on his four-acre pasture, and once he clears the mandatory isolation period, he will move to a 1,000-acre pasture to join hundreds of other rescued equines living their happily-ever-after at Black Beauty Ranch.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy