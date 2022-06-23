ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada City, CA

‘No Way To Ensure Safety’: Nevada City Pride Event Canceled Over Security Concerns

By Laura Haefeli
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mp3Dr_0gJMxOCn00

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — June is Pride Month and cities across our area are celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, but one pride event was canceled after a Nevada City councilmember said she couldn’t guarantee the safety of visitors.

“It’s a shame that things that are about celebrating diversity have to be canceled out of fear of intolerant people,” said Nevada City local Danny McCannon.

Councilmember Daniela Fernandez organized a pride dance party on the newly constructed commercial street, then called it off just days after a celebration hundreds of miles away was threatened with violence.

Thirty-one men were arrested near a pride event in Idaho after piling into the back of a U-Haul truck with shields, shin guards and a smoke grenade. Local law enforcement believed them to be members of the White nationalist group Patriot Front.

“These events take place and then another venue is worried about the same situation,” said Former FBI agent Rick Smith.

We asked Smith if the event in small-town Idaho could repeat in Nevada City.

“Copycats aren’t as common as you’d think, but if you don’t take the precautions, you’re liable for not doing enough to safeguard the event and the people,” he said.

Councilmember Fernandez took to social media, writing, in part: “We have no way to ensure safety for an outdoor public event on the street with no clearly defined entry or exit points.”

She cited a heightened state of vulnerability after she says the city’s pride flags were vandalized.

“They’re going to air on the side of caution,” Smith said.

So, how does the FBI ensure safety nationwide after a singular incident? Smith says communication.

“The FBI has 56 offices so they’re all interconnected, so that’s the reason the FBI is effective,” he said.

Smith said local FBI offices will likely coordinate with police and monitor social media to identify potential local members of the same group.

The councilmember’s social media post says they will work to plan events in 2023 and hope to be able to hire private security.

Nevada City police say they were not included in any plans for the event including its cancelation.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Catholics attending mass are thankful for SCOTUS decision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Many Catholics attending mass Sunday are grateful for the U.S. Supreme Court ruling which repealed the federal rights to abortions. Father Michael O’Reilly of the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacramento said, “It’s certainly a happy time for us on many levels, as we strive to understand that life is a gift […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Protestors gather at Chico City Plaza following Roe v. Wade decision

CHICO, Calif. - Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, California will continue to protect women's rights until the point of fetus viability. More than a hundred people in the community gathered at Chico City Plaza on Friday evening in response to the decision. Other people in the community also reacted to...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Shut Up And Make Babies’: Protesters Reveal Deeply Personal Stories Following SCOTUS Decision

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — What was planned as a vigil without any speakers turned into a flash protest following Friday’s Supreme Court opinion. It’s clear many are taking the decision personally as some shared deeply personal stories outside the State Capitol.  They raised their signs and voices in an emotional response to one of the most controversial Supreme Court decisions in decades. ”I was sobbing all day and I had to leave work and my manager said, ‘go give ’em hell,’” said Jessica Ward. For Ward and many who marched around downtown Sacramento, overturning Roe v. Wade is personal. “I was the victim of rape...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Jim Cooper to be the next Sacramento County Sheriff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, Jim Cooper’s campaign announced their victory in the Sacramento County Sheriff race after Undersheriff Jim Barnes’s conceded from the race on Friday. As of Friday there were 20,000 votes left to count in the race with Cooper having 164,441 votes and Barnes having 137,424 votes, according to the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
Local
California Government
City
Nevada City, CA
Nevada City, CA
Government
worldnationnews.com

The Bidwells return to restore the pockets of history

CHICO — The local pocket of Chico’s history resurfaced on Saturday when the Bidwell Mansion opened its doors for the first “Summer with the Bidwells” event since the pandemic, with free snacks and appearances from John and Annie Bidwell. Two years after the start of the...
CHICO, CA
KCRA.com

$8,500 worth of gas cards handed out to Sacramento families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento nonprofit organization gave out hundreds of free gas cards to community members on Sunday to help with rising gas prices across California. More than 400 gas gift cards totaling $8,500 were given out, according to Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth. "We...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Private Security#Pride Month#Racism#Lgbtqia#U Haul#White Nationalist#Patriot Front#Fbi
CBS Sacramento

Roe V. Wade Demonstrations Being Held In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/CNN) – Police closed streets in downtown Sacramento near the capitol in preparation for demonstrations that come on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. A vigil, which CBS13 is told will include a protest and rally, is happening at the capitol. The closures due to that event are being done by police on a proactive basis. Police have traffic cones positioned in the area and officers urge drivers to avoid the area. 🚨 Road Closure: N Street and 10th Street will be closed for the time being in anticipation of a peaceful demonstration in the area. Please...
SACRAMENTO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Former Capitol workers call for public hearing on misconduct investigations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sexual assault survivors and advocacy groups in Sacramento are calling on California’s legislative leaders to hold a public hearing on the State Capitol’s Workplace Conduct Unit. What You Need To Know. The Workplace Conduct Unite in the California Legislature was created post #MeToo. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The Angora Fire devastated South Lake Tahoe 15-years-ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — It was 15-years-ago on Friday that the Angora Fire devastated the South Shore of Lake Tahoe as hundreds of homes were destroyed or damaged. The fire started at 2:15 p.m. on June 24, 2007 near Seneca Drive due to an illegal campfire being burned the night before, according to […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KABC

California pols freak-out over SCOTUS gun ruling

(Sacramento, CA) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority is striking down New York State’s conceal carry weapons law. California officials are worried about what the ruling means for gun laws in the Golden State. Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom — in his typical scare-tatics–calling it a “dark day in America.” Senator Dianne Feinstein said the 6-3 decision means “more people will carry guns in bars, in shopping malls, in churches, hospitals, movie theaters, even schools.” Gun advocates are celebrating the ruling. The Heritage Foundation issued a statement calling it “a good day for the sanctity of the Constitution.” The National Rifle Association is also praising the ruling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
actionnewsnow.com

Chico set to clear out Comanche Creek, City updates shelter status

CHICO, Calif. - Chico will move through the Comanche Creek homeless camp site next Wednesday, June 29, 2022, handing out 7-day notices to the homeless living there. The city is trying to clear out the entire area all at once, but the settlement agreement says the city can only give notices and move out 50 homeless people at once.
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

California Abortion Activists React To The End Of Roe V. Wade

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In California, abortion activists are already preparing for the expected increase of people seeking abortion services and at the same time, anti-abortion activists are at work to limit the legislation passed to protect abortion rights. The issue is deeply personal for two women who spoke with CBS13 that fall on each side of the issue, one works at Planned Parenthood and the other is the Director of Californians for Life. Both women shared how their work was impacted when the Supreme Court overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
worldnationnews.com

Comanche Creek Greenway Selected as Next Camping Conservation Area

CHICO – Comanche Creek Greenway was chosen as the next location for Chico to enforce its no-camping ordinances and evaluate people for entry to pallet shelters at the emergency site for non-congregated housing. Interim City Manager Paul Hahn said the city has completed enforcement through the Lindo Canal. On...
FOX40

Several unrelated shootings occurred in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There were a series of unrelated shootings that occurred in Sacramento early Saturday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 7500 Block of Amherst Street. When officers arrived there was evidence of a shooting, however, there were no injured parties at the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville plans biggest universally accessible playground, public workshop in July

Inclusive playgrounds bring together kids of all abilities. Roseville, Calif.- In 2009, to great fanfare, Roseville opened an accessible playground at Mahany Park. A new opportunity in west Roseville was created for young children of all abilities to participate in recreation that was previously out of reach. No longer forced to watch their peers have fun from the sidelines, the opening of the playground marked a proud moment for Roseville. Discussions for another accessible playground were already underway.
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy