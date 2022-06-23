ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves hope walk-off magic continues against Giants

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b08ti_0gJMvvOU00

The Atlanta Braves hope to continue their late-inning magic when they close a four-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta won two of the first three games in the series, both on walk-off hits. On Wednesday, the Braves scored three times in the ninth inning for a 4-3 victory. It was the first time this season Atlanta won a game when behind after eight innings. The Braves had been 0-26 in those circumstances.

“When we’re playing good teams, we’re going to play some tight ballgames,” said Atlanta left fielder Adam Duvall, who drove in the winning run on Wednesday. “We did a good job putting together some at-bats and were able to come up with a win.

“You go on streaks and get on a roll, you start to feel good. You try to extend those as long as you can. We know in our minds that we can do it and that’s half the battle, believing you can come back and win.”

San Francisco left-hander Alex Wood (5-5, 4.32 ERA) will be opposed by Atlanta right-hander Kyle Wright (7-4, 2.94) in the series finale.

Wood is a former Atlanta second-round draft pick who played with the Braves from 2013-15 before being part of a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins.

Wood is in his second season with the Giants and will be making his 14th start of the year. He has won his past two outings, including on Saturday over the Pittsburgh Pirates despite allowing four runs, three of them coming on a home run, in 5 1/3 innings.

“Woody pitched really well, we played good defense and we had good at-bats up and down the lineup,” Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said.

Wood faced the Braves once last season on Sept. 18 when he returned from being sidelined due to COVID-19. He threw three no-hit innings with four strikeouts before being lifted. Wood will be making his eighth start against Atlanta, against whom he is 3-3 with a 3.89 ERA.

Wright was roughed up in his latest start on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. He gave up a season-high 11 hits and allowed five runs in six innings.

“I didn’t feel like I gave up that many hits,” Wright said. “I thought I executed pretty good, got some soft contact but put the ball in play and some things happen sometimes.”

Wright has made only one appearance against the Giants in his career, giving up one run in one inning of relief in 2019.

The Giants could get Crawford back in the lineup on Thursday. He was injured in a collision at the plate on Tuesday night while scoring on a sacrifice fly. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and manager Gabe Kapler was optimistic that he could start the finale.

“That was really good news for all of us,” Kapler said. “He gets banged up during the season, but he’s pretty durable over the course of his career.”

Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez was a late scratch Wednesday with due to tightness, forcing changes throughout the lineup. He will be a game-time decision for the series finale.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Wild Angels vs. Mariners Fight

A crazy fight broke out between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. The Angels and the Mariners had an all-out brawl that seemed to be sparked by what happened during Saturday night's game. Mike Trout was thrown at during Saturday night's game and he wasn't happy about it following the contest. Then, on Sunday, another thrown-at situation led to an all-out brawl.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Freddie Freeman reacts to boos from Braves fans

Freddie Freeman got his first taste of being a visiting player in Atlanta on Friday, but the real authentic experience for him came Saturday. After 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman is making his first visit to Atlanta as a road player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. An emotional Freeman got a rousing reception on Friday, but things changed Saturday. When Freeman stepped to the plate with bases loaded and the Dodgers down a run in the seventh, he was roundly booed by Atlanta fans.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

One player the Yankees need to move at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 9th inning comeback win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night, resulting in their 52nd win of the season. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Yankees have a few moves they can make to improve the roster. Right off the bat, outfielder Joey Gallo must be replaced. Even Aaron Hicks is turning things around, launching a clutch three-run blast to draw the Yankees and Astros even in the bottom of the 9th. This month, Hicks is hitting .300 with a 39% on-base rate, two homers, and 11 RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Kyle Wright
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Los Angeles Dodgers
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy