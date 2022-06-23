ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

Southside High School appealing Select School designation

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
Southside High School is appealing their classification as a select school, the LHSAA announced Wednesday in a document

In early June, the LHSAA Executive Committee voted that any school with magnet components will be considered a "Select School" in postseason play. 89 programs were added to the private school divisions. There are currently 207 non-select school and 198 select schools, if the ruling stood.

The Sharks are 1 of 78 schools appealing the select designation.

The select and non-select distinctions affect football, boys and girls basketball, softball and baseball.

brproud.com

Former LSU Teammates Reunite at Manning Passing Academy

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD.com) – It’s full circle here in Thibodaux for Myles Brennan and Max Johnson two former teammates, now camp counselors here at the Manning Passing Academy. There’s no bad blood between the two quarterbacks. “It’s been awesome”, said Brennan. “I mean, we were super close...
THIBODAUX, LA
