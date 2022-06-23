The Unusual Starbucks Order That Had Reddit Joking About Minecraft
By Brianna Corley
Mashed
4 days ago
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Starbucks has had its fair share of themed and exclusive drinks. Whether it's an officially released product like the Unicorn Frappuccino that caused one barista to post a video venting about the incredible demand for the magical concoction (per USA Today)...
As much as I love a steaming cup of hot coffee, I can't handle it in this summer heat. Thankfully, Starbucks is introducing two new iced Refreshers flavors, both of which are joining menus permanently. On Tuesday, the Seattle-based coffee giant introduced its Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers beverage and Paradise Drink...
Giving money to a worthy cause makes people feel good. And if, in exchange for that money, they get a bag of tortilla chips covered with a dusting of nacho cheese, so be it. Those people didn't ask to be heroes. Actually, according to the Doritos website, it's unfair to...
Taco Bell arguably created the current fast-food menu innovation craze when its launched the Doritos Locos Taco in 2012. It certainly wasn't the first over-the-top fast-food mashup, but it was one of the boldest that proved to be a massive hit. Doritos Locos Tacos inspired a lot of sequels from...
A KFC customer lashed out at the fast food giant for serving her 'mouldy' popcorn chicken. The frustrated customer said they were served the 'mouldy' food at the Ballina Fair store, northeast NSW, on Monday. However, a KFC spokesperson since said the grey patches on the chicken were not mould...
As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
Where's the beef, you ask? A canonical 1980s commercial has long convinced us that it can be found in a Wendy's hamburger, but Taco Bell fans may beg to differ. Customers go positively nuts for the fast-food chain's meatiest options, from its Mexican Pizza that prompted a Dolly Parton-helmed musical to its classic Crunchwrap Supreme that's inspired countless copycat recipes and ranks as the most popular Taco Bell item in the country (via Thrillist).
Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
With so many of us barely getting by amid soaring inflation rates, an ongoing pandemic and anxieties over another recession, we're all but desperate to save money on one of our most essential needs:...
The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has a new and abbreviated name after 85 years in the business. The beloved brand is now simply called Kraft Mac & Cheese, which is "meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand," the company announced on June 22, per CNN. Packaging featuring the new name will hit shelves by the end of the summer. In addition to the shortened name, shoppers will notice the box receiving a slight makeover that includes a refreshed logo, typography, and single-hue blue that "amplifies the brand's most recognizable asset — the noodle smile," the release notes.
We don't know everything and don't claim to. However, if there's one thing that we're pretty darn sure about, it's that many people love Trader Joe's. Established in Pasadena, California in 1967, the nautical-themed grocer has earned a cult-like following over the years that, by our calculations, is made up of at least 13 different types of TJ's shoppers. And while no two shoppers are alike, in 2015, Business Insider found that they all largely turn to TJ's for the same seven reasons, one of which was the store's low prices. The grocer lowers costs, in large part, by stocking its shelves with products from its own label as opposed to outside brands. As a result, Consumer Reports said in 2019 that Trader Joe's prices were lower than those of at least 83 of the nation's top 96 grocery chains.
Known by customers for its wallet-friendly bread, wings, and $5 (well, $5.55) Hot-N-Ready pizza deal, Little Caesars first started in 1959 as a single family-owned operation in Michigan. The owners then franchised the brand in 1962, a decision that allowed it to grow exponentially over the following six decades. These days, Little Caesars stores are pretty much ubiquitous. With 4,181 locations across all 50 states and throughout the world, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the U.S., second only to Domino's and Pizza Hut (via QSR Magazine).
Coca-Cola has responded to rumours that its popular Coke Zero drink will be discontinued in the UK.Speculation started after fast fashion brand Boohoo posted to their Facebook page this week, writing: “BREAKING - Coke Zero is being discontinued in the UK”.The post caused a panic among social media users, many of whom said how much they loved the beverage.“They’re discontinuing coke zero? Nah this is my last f***ing straw,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another added: “WDYM [what do you mean] COKE ZERO IS BEING DISCONTINUED.”WDYM COKE ZERO IS BEING DISCONTINUED— bee 🍮 semi ia (@heavenlykals) June 21, 2022“How...
The potato is really a marvel of the culinary world. It has so many delicious uses. Bake them; roast them; mash them; use them to fashion a hashbrown casserole; enjoy them fried up alongside your favorite burger. Potatoes are amazing. According to Grit, the average American eats 125 pounds of this vegetable every year. Of course, their preferred way is french fried, and collectively, the US enjoys 4.5 billion pounds of french fries each year. If you find yourself craving these salty, crunchy fries more often than you would like to, blame Thomas Jefferson, who is credited with bringing them to the United States after serving as American Minister to France in the late 1700s, per National Geographic.
Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
Comments / 0