Atlanta, GA

Should the Atlanta Hawks trade John Collins for Dejounte Murray?

By Jon Chuckery Show, Dylan Mathews
 4 days ago

There have been trade rumors swirling around John Collins dating back to two years now. The trade rumors slowed down for a few months after the Hawks gave Collins a five-year $125 million dollar contract last August, but during last season’s NBA trade deadline the rumors picked right back up, and on the eve of the NBA Draft the John Collins trade rumors are as hot as they’ve ever been.

For Atlanta Hawks fans it probably seems like they have seen nothing but John Collins trade rumors on their social media timelines for the past 48 hours, and a new trade rumor was added to their timelines late Wednesday night as Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that “Atlanta and San Antonio have discussed a deal that would swap John Collins for Dejounte Murray.” Fischer also said in the tweet that “Spurs have told interested teams that moving Murray would require a Jrue Holiday-like package.”

Jon Chuckery came across the tweet during the final segment of his show, and gave his initial thoughts saying “Why would San Antonio want to move him?” Jon also says “You got two more controllable years of a guy that doesn’t cost you a lot of money, who's your best player.” Jon finishes his thought by saying “That's pretty good in the NBA to have a guy that’s gonna cost you $34 million for the next two years who gives you twenty-one, nine, and eight.”

Again, according to Jake Fischer’s tweet “Spurs have told interested teams that moving Murray would require a Jrue Holiday-like package.”, and a “Jrue Holiday-like package” for Dejounte Murray could be too much for the Atlanta Hawks to pull the trigger. Jon Chuckery acknowledges this by saying “You’re not giving them John Collins for Dejounte Murray straight up, what else you gonna give them?”

Chuckery then says he isn’t sold on the latest John Collins trade rumor saying “I don’t know if I believe that, I mean I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t know if I believe a trade like that.”

Dejounte Murray had a career year in 2021 averaging 21.1 points per game 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds, led the league in steals with 2 per game, and was selected to his first All-Star team. On top of that, Dejounte Murray is known as one of the leagues best perimeter defenders in the NBA which is what the Hawks need, especially in the backcourt.

Murray finished the 2021 season with a 108.5 defensive rating, which was good for 15th in the NBA this season, and Murray only played in 68 games last season.

At the end of the day, put aside the numbers, put aside how Murray would fit on the Hawks roster and next to Trae Young, and just think about the fact that the Spurs still have two years of control when it comes to Dejounte Murray, he’s their best player at just twenty-five years old, and only costing them $34 million dollars over the next two seasons. Yes, he will most likely warrant a big extension two seasons from now, but even with that you can see why Jon is skeptical about the latest John Collins trade rumor.

Nobody is saying this trade won’t happen by any means, but this trade is one where you should only believe it when it actually happens.

Atlanta, GA
