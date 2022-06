RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh officials said that cleanup operations are continuing Sunday after nearly 35,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled Saturday near the Neuse River. Crews with the Raleigh Water Department were notified about the spill in the area of 12408 Village Pines Lane, which is in a neighborhood off Falls of Neuse Road about 200 feet from the Neuse River, according to a City of Raleigh news release.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO