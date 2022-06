On June 23, 2022, Mrs. Lindsey’s Child Care held their 2022 Preschool Gradation at Olivia’s Catering in Kinston. “We host our graduation at Olivia's Catering every year and Mrs. Susan is absolutely wonderful at coordinating all of my fun ideas together and providing our families with a large space for graduation with refreshments and appetizers included for everyone to enjoy after graduation,” said Lindsey Whitley, owner of Mrs. Lindsey’s Child Care.

