Flag football league starting in August

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago
Darrell Doucette, right, runs with the ball during the American Flag Football League U.S. Open of Football Ultimate Championship on July 19, 2018, in Houston. Associated Press

Flag football has been steadily growing in popularity for years, and Owensboro Parks and Recreation is taking advantage of the trend by offering a men’s league this August.

According to Bryson Morrow, recreation facilities manager for Jack C. Fisher Park, it’s the first time he can remember having a flag football league.

“We were looking to add more programs and offer more services to the general public, and we thought flag football might fill that void,” Morrow said. “You don’t see a whole lot of flag football around town, and I know we’ve got a bunch of youth football leagues, so we feel like the interest would be there.”

Fisher Park is already the home to a recently-renovated four-field softball complex that hosts softball and T-Ball games regularly, but Morrow noted a fifth field past the main parking lot that will be used. Once interest in recreational kickball dwindled over the past year, he said, the brainstorming began.

“We have a fifth field that we use as a practice field for teams to go out and use, but behind it is a very nice, spacious green space that’s not being utilized,” Morrow said. “It was like, ‘Hey, we have this space, why don’t we think of some things or programs for out here?’

“We came up with flag football as an option to utilize all of our green spaces to the best of our ability. Hopefully, if it goes well, we’ll roll out some other programs on that recreational fifth field.”

If the first year is a success, the Parks Department will look at adding a men’s competitive league and a coed league in the future. Maybe even down the road, Morrow suggested, ultimate frisbee could be added as well.

The season will be Aug. 14 through Oct. 18, with all games during the day on Sundays. Games will be played in a 7-on-7 format, and rosters must include anywhere from 10 to 15 players. There will be an eight-game or round robin schedule, including a postseason tournament.

The cost is $365 per team, which includes footballs, jerseys, belts and flags.

The registration deadline is July 29.

“The plan is to have a recreational league this year to gauge interest and see how many people get involved with it,” Morrow stated. “If the number of teams starts getting to 10, 12, 14 teams, that’s when we’ll break it down to a recreational division and a competitive division. Hopefully, we can build from there.”

The new league coincides with a recent push by the NFL to include flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. There are currently 71 countries on five continents that are members of the International Federation of American Football. The flag version will be on full display when the 2022 World Games begin July 7 in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Maybe by 2028, we’ll have a team in it,” Morrow said, with a laugh. “We’ve got some time to develop.”

For more information, visit OwensboroParks.org.

