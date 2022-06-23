ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond: Denver PrideFest, Cherry Blossom Festival and more

By Linda Navarro
 4 days ago
THURSDAY-JULY 4

A rodeo biggie, the popular 100th anniversary Greeley Stampede, with a full line-up of concert stars, PRCA Rodeo champions, a cornhole championship and American bull fighting. Some of the superstar concert tickets are now on a waiting list, so take a look at the site: greeleystampede.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Beautiful smells and colors at the Colorado Lavender Festival in Palisade, the state's only lavender festival. Days of self-guided farm tours. The festival in Riverbend Park on Saturday runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is filled with everything purple from a marketplace to cooking to seminars to lavender-inspired products. Admission $5, seniors $3,children under 12 free. A fee for the wreath-making class: coloradolavender.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Crowds in the many thousands will be in Civic Center Park this weekend for the 2022 Denver PrideFest festivities described as the largest in the state. First up is a Saturday Pride 5K with folks invited to "walk, run, roll or sashay." The rainbow Festival includes 250+ vendors, food and beverage and live performances. Sunday is parade day, beginning at 9:30 a.m. along 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center. Then it's party time and more performances. An art festival is in Cheesman Park. For the full Pride schedule: denverpride.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Celebrate Japanese culture and get ready for the excitement of pounding taiko drums and delicious food at the 48th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival at Denver's Sakura Square, 1255 19th St. “Sakura Matsuri” is co-presented by Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A full marketplace for shopping: cherryblossomdenver.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Princesses, castles, friendly dragons and fantasy characters can be found at the Unicorn Festival this weekend in Clement Park, 7306 W. Bowles Ave., in Littleton. Special times for the kiddos including story times and even unicorn corrals. Food trucks and a fairy tale banquet hall: unicornfestivalcolorado.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Colorado Tiny House Festival returns for 2022 with the latest in the popular little housing alternatives. Visit 40 of the houses at Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road in Brighton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival also includes a Camping Corner, live entertainment, speakers, products and services and a Colorado food truck court. Admission $10-20, children 12 and under free. coloradotinyhousefestival.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

It's a traditionally sold-out fun, and delicious, event, the Denver Taco Festival, this year at the new Stockyards Event Center at National Western Complex. Taco specialties of every description, Chihuahua racing, margaritas, Lucha Libre wrestling, a Tequila Expo and wild game activities from noon to 9 p.m. Check ticket availability: denvertacofestival.com

SATURDAY-MONDAY

A glittering group of sports Hall of Famers will be in Colorado Springs this weekend for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum Hall of Fame Festival. The kickoff is 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday on the museum's plaza, followed at 10 a.m. with a parade honoring 2022 Hall of Famers. Athletes include Natalie Coughlin, Muffy Davis, Mia Hamm, David Kiley, Michelle Kwan, Michael Phelps, Lindsey Vonn, Trischa Zorn-Hudson, the 1976 Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay Swimming Team, the 2002 Paralympic Sled Hockey Team, Gretchen Fraser, legend Roger Kingdom, coach Pat Summitt and legend Billie Jean King. Soccer clinic at 3 p.m. Sunday, free Philharmonic concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, and pop-up film festival on Monday: usopm.org/hall-of-fame

SATURDAY

Time for the outdoor Belgian Brew Fest 2022 at 13 Denver breweries from 1-4 p.m. $48. Food trucks and live entertainment by Ravinwolf and Badda Boom Brass Band. After fest, happy hour at Bruz, 1675 W 67th Ave. #100: eventbrite.com/e/belgian-brew-fest-2022-tickets-310072574417

