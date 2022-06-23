ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few clouds around early, sunny skies bring the heat back this afternoon

By Brandon Robinson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After our line of storms fizzled Wednesday night, it looks like the big story, at least for the next few days, returns to the hot and abnormally dry conditions. Today and Tonight. After a few clouds and some very mild temperatures this morning, the sun...

Heavy rain, gusty winds possible as cold front moves through

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms stick around to close out the weekend. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into tonight. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s. A Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather is in place for the entire region. The overall threat of severe weather is low, but a few storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
Perry County Trail System hosts first mountain bike race

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A trail system that was developed just in the last five years is now being used by mountain bikers from across the Commonwealth. “It first started off as a personal need, but then I realized how many people wanted the same thing I wanted, so we had tons of city and county support that brought us to this point,” said Ben Braman, the designer and builder behind the Perry County Trail System.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
I-75 reopened after Saturday crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 9:25 P.M. UPDATE ***. Officials said the crash was cleared, and I-75 Southbound was reopened. I-75 Northbound is now open, according to officials. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. I-75 Southbound is closed at the 53.6 milemarker after...
SOAR Focus Summit day two wraps up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Day 2 of the first Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Summit has wrapped up in Perry County. The event concluded around 3:00 p.m. with the announcement that SOAR, in its original format, will be in Pikeville October 19 and 20. Friday morning, SOAR officials hosted two...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
KSP: One dead after crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Troopers responded to I-75 Northbound near the 72-mile marker just after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to officials, 32-year-old Matthew S. Sheridan and 26-year-old Faith A. Jenkins, both of Somerset, were traveling...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The names of a couple who died in a traffic accident Saturday night at Carter Caves State Resort Park have been released. Jitu Galani, 41, and Nitu Galani, 39, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were pronounced dead by Carter County Coroner William Waddell, along with their 4-year-old son, according to Kentucky State Police. The couple’s other son, an 11-year-old boy, managed to get out of the vehicle and flag down a park ranger for help.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
New Driver Licensing Regional Office open in Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Pikeville. This will add a modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to customers. The office is located at 126 Trivette Drive. It is open Monday through Friday from 8...
Two bodies found in Eastern Kentucky home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after two bodies were found Friday afternoon in a home in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said the discovery was made at a home in the 700 block of Blaine Creek Road in Lawrence County. At this time, no additional details...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Weather
Environment
Corbin Police Department looking for theft suspect

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Corbin Police shared a post on Facebook asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. The suspect is accused of taking more than $2,000 worth of jewelry from a Belk department store. If you have any information, you can call 606-528-1122.
CORBIN, KY
Sheriff releases names in deadly Laurel County crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly two-car crash that happened on US-25 near Glenview Road Tuesday Morning. Officials say in a release the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. between a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Scott Marcum, 40, of Louisa, KY

Scott Marcum, 40, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022. Scott was born February 9, 1982 in Louisa, KY to Joseph and Darlene (Thompson) Marcum. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Marcum; wife Natasha Marcum; and grandfather Elbert Thompson.
LOUISA, KY
Eastern Ky. couple die in apparent murder-suicide

An eastern Kentucky couple has died in an apparent murder-suicide. Kentucky State Police said the bodies of 40-year-old Scott Marcum and his wife, 37-year-old Natasha Marcum, were found in the couple’s home in the 700 block of Blaine Creek Road Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00. The residence is located about 12 miles north of Louisa.
VSP investigating inmate death at regional jail

DUFFIELD, Va. (WYMT) - State authorities are investigating an inmate’s death at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield. The Virginia State Police said its Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office launched an investigation into the May 20 death of inmate Sherri D. Cook, 43 of Whitesburg, Kentucky.
DUFFIELD, VA
MCCC brings ‘hope and recovery’ to Hindman

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - This week, a new center opened its doors in Knott County, hoping to fill a need for the people in the area. Glenda Shrum, president of the Knott Drug Abuse Council, said she and her colleagues worked for nearly a decade to bring intensive treatment to the area.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Identity Of Motorcyclist Killed In Laurel County Crash Released

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports his office has released the identity of a man killed in a crash Tuesday morning. The initial investigation by crash reconstructionists Deputy Brad Mink and Lt. Chris Edwards showed a motorcycle traveling southbound on U.S. 25 and a tractor-trailer collided in the southbound lane as the tractor trailer pulled onto U.S. 25 going south from a business parking. The motorcyclist, 55-year-old Edward Markham of East Bernstadt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. The truck driver, 63-year-old John Davis of London, was uninjured. Laurel Sheriff’s deputies assisting at the scene included: Shift Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Marcus Stigall, Deputy Bobby Jones, and Deputy Josh Velasco. Other agencies assisting included: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Coroner’s office, and Kentucky State Police KVE. The investigation is continuing by the case officer Deputy Brad Mink.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

