Few clouds around early, sunny skies bring the heat back this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A trail system that was developed just in the last five years is now being used by mountain bikers from across the Commonwealth. “It first started off as a personal need, but then I realized how many people wanted the same thing I wanted, so we had tons of city and county support that brought us to this point,” said Ben Braman, the designer and builder behind the Perry County Trail System.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO