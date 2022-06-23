Free dental care for low income Veterans in the Las Vegas Valley
By Lauren Martinez
Fox5 KVVU
4 days ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a misconception those in the military or retired automatically get dental care, a statewide program is trying to get the word out they can off free dental care to 40,000 low income veterans in Southern Nevada. Adopt a Vet Dental Program has...
Education leaders are worried about what the state of the economy portends for educators who are struggling to afford housing at a time when schools are struggling to recruit and retain them.
The post Nevada teachers feel priced out of homeownership, living alone appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
With the summer heatwave continuing in Las Vegas, we have the ideal way for you to cool down. Especially if you crave a luxury lifestyle, who wouldn't want to spend a few hours luxuriating at a luxury resort by the pool? Plus, throw in cocktails, delicious food, and spa pools, and you may find yourself spending every weekend there.
In Nevada, state law ensures abortions can be performed within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. Making it only one of a handful of states to still allow access to this procedure. A representative of the Wild West Access fund of Nevada says more and more people will be coming...
Within the next two months, Colorado River negotiators face a daunting task: Develop ways to reduce use by an enormous amount, or the federal government will make the cuts on its own. Earlier this month, the federal government told the seven states in the Colorado River Basin that reservoir levels...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A Clark County commissioner proposes mandatory “affordable housing” in every new apartment complex across Clark County, to help ease the Valley’s housing shortage amid rising rent. Different cities and states nationwide have enacted laws to make sure residents can afford some rentals, in...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District (CCSD) Transportation Department will host a job fair on Saturday, June 25, for prospective bus drivers. This is an effort to reduce the shortage of bus drivers that is being experienced locally as well as nationally. As part of the event,...
FRESNO, Calif. — Meet sweet Ava, an 8-year-old American pit bull. She has been in and out of the shelters and has been abandoned a total of three times now. Two out of those three times, Ava was left in other states but is on her way back to Fresno.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Miracle Flights, the nonprofit that provides air travel to those facing health challenges, marked its 150,000th flight Saturday, welcoming home a boy, 3, after treatment in Florida. The Las Vegas nonprofit applauded the return of Watson Beas, who was born with clubfoot. Beas and his family arrived at Harry Reid International […]
Policy, politics and progressive commentary
Last month Nevada received federal approval to continue a popular free food program designed to replace meals children missed at school and child care because of pandemic-related closures. Congress temporarily extended the free food program in January to cover younger children and the summer months. Now eligible K-12 students across Nevada will once again receive […]
The post Feds approve NV plan for back P-EBT payments, $175 million to be distributed appeared first on Nevada Current.
COVID-19 self-test kit vending machines installed at two locations. LAS VEGAS – Southern Nevadans now have expanded access to COVID-19 testing with the opening of self-test vending machines at two locations.. The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed two vending machines that dispense at-home self-test kits at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center (lobby), 101 E. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101, and the Mesa View Regional Hospital (emergency department lobby), 1299 Bertha Howe Ave., Mesquite, NV 89027. Residents have already started to access test kits at both locations. A new location for a third vending machine will be available soon.
Las Vegas gym hosting fundraiser for baby who needs heart transplant. The Las Vegas couple are long-time members of the gym, and now the gym is helping them. Nevada officials react to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Updated: 19 hours ago. Nevada officials gave their reactions to the decision...
Nevada’s average gas price is currently one of the highest in the nation, topping out at $5.58. They are in the same company as states such as Washington, California, and Oregon, to name a few. All this is due to oil prices remaining high and normal economic factors.
Room rates in Las Vegas through early August are still strong, but they’re trending lower, raising questions about the Strip starting to feel the pinch of high gas prices and inflation. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week called recession “certainly a possibility” as the Fed raises interest rates...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A body found in a desert area has been identified as a Las Vegas man who was a homicide victim, according to authorities. The Clark County coroner’s office said the body was that of 59-year-old Martin Lopez-Aguilar. The body was found last Sunday and...
During the flurry of Supreme Court rulings issued last week, there was one ruling in particular which directly affected Nevadans more than most. No, it wasn’t Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Abortion rights in Nevada are safe, for a very specific definition of “safe,” at least until a Republican president signs a bill drafted by a Republican Congress banning abortion nationwide regardless of any state statutes or constitutional clauses to the contrary, thus fulfilling Justice Alito’s vision of the people and their elected representatives regulating abortion into nonexistence. After all, if there’s one thing we learned from the Drug War, it’s that when the federal government bans something, it ceases to exist.
Las Vegas caters to every sin. You can experience "pride" when you pull off some sort of improbable gambling beat, "greed" when you see your winnings pile up, "lust" during all sorts of R-rated performances, "gluttony" as you partake of the city's many fine culinary offerings (and its endless buffets), "wrath" when your losing or you can't get into one of those top-tier eateries, and, of course, "sloth" if you sleep the day away or choose to lounge at a pool.
