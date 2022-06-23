ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Free dental care for low income Veterans in the Las Vegas Valley

By Lauren Martinez
Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a misconception those in the military or retired automatically get dental care, a statewide program is trying to get the word out they can off free dental care to 40,000 low income veterans in Southern Nevada. Adopt a Vet Dental Program has...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

Las Vegas nonprofit marks milestone flight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Miracle Flights, the nonprofit that provides air travel to those facing health challenges, marked its 150,000th flight Saturday, welcoming home a boy, 3, after treatment in Florida. The Las Vegas nonprofit applauded the return of Watson Beas, who was born with clubfoot. Beas and his family arrived at Harry Reid International […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Dental Care#Dental Work#Dental Office#Veterans#Vet Dental Program#Aavd
Nevada Current

Feds approve NV plan for back P-EBT payments, $175 million to be distributed

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Last month Nevada received federal approval to continue a popular free food program designed to replace meals children missed at school and child care because of pandemic-related closures. Congress temporarily extended the free food program in January to cover younger children and the summer months. Now eligible K-12 students across Nevada will once again receive […] The post Feds approve NV plan for back P-EBT payments, $175 million to be distributed appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Mesquite Local News

COVID-19 self-test kit vending machines installed at two locations

COVID-19 self-test kit vending machines installed at two locations. LAS VEGAS – Southern Nevadans now have expanded access to COVID-19 testing with the opening of self-test vending machines at two locations.. The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed two vending machines that dispense at-home self-test kits at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center (lobby), 101 E. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101, and the Mesa View Regional Hospital (emergency department lobby), 1299 Bertha Howe Ave., Mesquite, NV 89027. Residents have already started to access test kits at both locations. A new location for a third vending machine will be available soon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Governor Sisolak says he will protect abortions in Nevada

Las Vegas gym hosting fundraiser for baby who needs heart transplant. The Las Vegas couple are long-time members of the gym, and now the gym is helping them. Nevada officials react to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Updated: 19 hours ago. Nevada officials gave their reactions to the decision...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Body Found in Las Vegas Desert ID'd; Was a Homicide Victim

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A body found in a desert area has been identified as a Las Vegas man who was a homicide victim, according to authorities. The Clark County coroner’s office said the body was that of 59-year-old Martin Lopez-Aguilar. The body was found last Sunday and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thenevadaindependent.com

The Supreme Court may have fatally compromised school choice in Nevada

During the flurry of Supreme Court rulings issued last week, there was one ruling in particular which directly affected Nevadans more than most. No, it wasn’t Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Abortion rights in Nevada are safe, for a very specific definition of “safe,” at least until a Republican president signs a bill drafted by a Republican Congress banning abortion nationwide regardless of any state statutes or constitutional clauses to the contrary, thus fulfilling Justice Alito’s vision of the people and their elected representatives regulating abortion into nonexistence. After all, if there’s one thing we learned from the Drug War, it’s that when the federal government bans something, it ceases to exist.
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Will Las Vegas Strip Casinos Ban a Popular Bad Habit?

Las Vegas caters to every sin. You can experience "pride" when you pull off some sort of improbable gambling beat, "greed" when you see your winnings pile up, "lust" during all sorts of R-rated performances, "gluttony" as you partake of the city's many fine culinary offerings (and its endless buffets), "wrath" when your losing or you can't get into one of those top-tier eateries, and, of course, "sloth" if you sleep the day away or choose to lounge at a pool.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy