Elite Security, which plays in the Heath Sertoma Youth Athletic Association, won the 8U Pups championship at Licking Valley on April 24.

Elite Security finished 6-0, winning four of the games by run rule. Jace VanOrder and Wyatt Jenkins hit four home runs apiece, and Spencer Fair also hit a home run.

Other team members are Z. Parsons, Jace Kirkpatrick, Marty Snedeker, Aldyn Retzlaff, Gydan Carpenter, Issac Mayle, Avery Stickdorn and Colton Cardine.

Coaches are Doc Leogrande, Clayton Fair, Charles Carpenter, Jerimiah Kirkpatrick, Jordan Maier, Carly VanOrder, Kevin VanOrder and Tyler Snedeker.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Heath’s Elite Security wins 8U Licking Valley tournament