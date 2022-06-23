ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay bronze statue to join Miami University's Cradle of Coaches at Yager Stadium

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

Sean McVay, a receiver for the Miami University RedHawks from 2004 to 2007 and 2008 MU graduate, is getting a bronze statue among the school's Cradle of Coaches at Yager Stadium in Oxford that is expected to be unveiled in 2023, according to multiple reports.

McVay has been the Los Angeles Rams' head coach since 2017. With the Rams' Super Bowl 56 win against the Bengals, McVay became the youngest coach ever to win a Super Bowl at 36 years and 20 days old.

McVay would join Paul Brown, Bo Schembechler, Weeb Ewbank, John Harbaugh, Earl "Red" Blaik, Carm Cozza, Paul Dietzel, Ara Parseghian and John Pont among Cradle of Coaches statues.

McVay's grandfather, John, played center at MU and was inducted into the Cradle of Coaches Association in 1997.

Zac Taylor was the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach under McVay in 2017 and the quarterbacks coach in 2018 before he became the Cincinnati Bengals' head coach.

"It’s awesome ... Zac is a great coach,” McVay said in January, per The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway . “I think the resilience, the mental toughness the things they’ve gone through to get to this point is great. I think it’s such a credit to his leadership. ... I love Zac Taylor, I’m so happy for him. I think that team plays with a swagger and confidence similar to the way Zac carries himself. He’s so steady, he’s always so neutral. You look at the way (Joe) Burrow plays. He never flinches. He’s always confident in his ability to respond and I think they thrive off that. They’ve got great players and I’m so happy for Zac."

Last year, MU dedicated a statue of former men's basketball great Wayne Embry at the main entrance of Oxford's Millett Hall. The statue was created by Cincinnati's Tom Tsuchiya, who also sculpted Great American Ball Park's bronze statues of Reds legends.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sean McVay bronze statue to join Miami University's Cradle of Coaches at Yager Stadium

