ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Police State Era: It's This Week Online

By Arielle Richards
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the sixth issue of VICE Australia’s weekly newsletter. Subscribe here to receive it in your inbox, every Friday. Ari “average VICE employee” here, welcoming you to This Week Online. This week has been tinged with a hint of Pantone 112-22: Police State-Blue. Exhibit A depicts a soulless, edgy, pushing-retirement...

www.vice.com

Comments / 4

Related
Vice

Cops Are Using TikTok to Recruit a New Generation of Officers

From Facebook to Google ads, and any number of others, Australia’s various state police forces have long taken an unexpected, if not innovative approach to recruitment. TikTok is only the natural next step in the evolution of their digital recruitment strategy. There, TikTok users have flooded the comments of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Youngest South Africa tavern victim was 13 - minister

The youngest victim among the at least 21 people who died at a drinking place at the weekend was 13, police minister Bheki Cele has said. The cause of the deaths was not immediately clear and the authorities are investigating. The victims were found strewn across floors and tables at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Palmer
Popculture

Actor Moses Armstrong Arrested for Heinous Crime

Actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested actor Moses Armstrong in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and charged him with "rape of a minor" according to a report by The Daily Post. On Monday, June 20, authorities there released a statement about Armstrong's arrest on Thursday, June 9. Police also announced that Armstrong had been remanded to the custody of the Director of Public Prosecution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police State#Reality Tv#United Australia Party#Australian
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vice

YouTube Runs Ad Offering American Men a Ukrainian Woman

YouTube recently ran a video ad on its site that suggested American men take what is theirs, referring to Ukrainian women, according to the ad viewed by Motherboard. The ad itself was for a purported dating app and was narrated by a woman looking at the camera speaking to its potential future users.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Motorious

Georgia Murder Mystery Surrounding Camaro In 1985 Solved By Homemaker

After being found 37 years ago, this homemaker has finally identified the remains of this victim. In modern times, we've seen our fair share of crimes involving muscle cars, usually involving theft and general mischief. For car enthusiasts, these thefts can be devastating emotionally and financially. Still, we can often forget that car grand theft auto isn't just about stealing an unmanned vehicle with a signal jammer. In many cases, the stolen cars don't have newer accessories like keyless entry and thus are taken by force. This was the case for one unfortunate man killed over his Chevrolet Camaro in 1985. Some 37 years later, a curious homemaker with a taste for investigative work has only recently identified the body. So who was this man whose vehicle was worth his life, and how did his identification come about?
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Pershore woman determined for full life after fan accident

A woman says she wants to live as full a life as possible after undergoing potentially life-saving surgery following a freak accident. Rachel Pighills, 35, has returned home to Pershore, Worcestershire, after specialist surgery in Barcelona. She was hit by a ceiling fan in 2018, leaving a neck injury which...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Five arrested in modern slavery raids

Five people have been arrested as part of a police probe into modern slavery. Properties in Romford, Burton-upon-Trent and Birmingham were raided by the National Crime Agency on Thursday. Officers suspected the five of being involved in "using forced labour to produce cannabis". In central Birmingham, officers arrested two men,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TMZ.com

Jodie Sweetin Shoved To The Ground By Cops At Abortions Rights Protest

Jodie Sweetin, known for playing Stephanie Tanner on 'Full House,' was knocked back by police during an abortions rights protest, slamming her down on the concrete. Jodie was with other protestors on a freeway in Los Angeles when LAPD began to block their path ... Jodie ended up close to officers when she got shoved back into the crowd -- tripping over the curb and knocking her to the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
86K+
Followers
19K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy