Omaha Storm Chasers' 19 hits pave way to win over Columbus Clippers

Wednesday's game : Storm Chasers 12, Clippers 7

Recap : The Clippers pitching staff allowed a season-high 19 hits on the way to a 12-7 defeat at Omaha. Konnor Pilkington, in his return from Cleveland, allowed nine hits through four innings and was charged with five earned runs. The Clippers maintained a 6-5 lead after five but Tim Herrin (0-2) and Kevin Kelly combined to give up six runs on eight hits in the sixth. All but one Omaha hitter had at least two hits, with Nate Eaton collecting four and four RBIs. Columbus' Will Benson hit his team-leading 12th home run and Bobby Bradley had four RBIs on two home runs to help give the Clippers a 6-2 lead in the fourth.

Attendance : 2,659

Of Note : In his third stint with the Guardians, Pilkington started four games and got his first career MLB victory. He has eight appearances with five starts and a 3.67 ERA over 27 innings. With the Clippers he has a 6.38 ERA through 18 1/3 innings.

