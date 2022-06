City of Hickory and Burke County leaders gathered Monday morning to celebrate the completion of a new 12,000-square-foot airplane hangar at Hickory Regional Airport. The City of Hickory and Burke County partnered to construct the new hangar to meet growing demand and enhance the airport’s ability to attract tax base and generate revenue. The new hangar provides enough space to accommodate up to four large aircraft.

