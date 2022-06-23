Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mercer; Monroe; Summers A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Summers, northeastern Mercer and southwestern Monroe Counties through 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lerona, or near Athens, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hinton Athens Pipestem Camp Creek Red Sulphur Spring Buck and Elgood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

MERCER COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO