ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool F.C.

What the papers say – June 23

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lS36_0gJMgZZ300

Thursday’s newspapers cover mounting concerns from the picket lines about why workers must accept pay cuts.

The Guardian reports talks to avert a second national rail strike “collapsed in rancour as the two sides traded insults in a bitter war of words” as millions of passengers faced another day of disruption.

Unions are continuing to pile pressure on rail bosses after rail workers in Liverpool were given a 7.1% pay rise by Merseyrail, The Times writes.

The Daily Mirror hits out at “Britain’s fat cat bosses” at the helm of firms facing industrial action who are “taking up to 86 times the average pay of some staff”.

The Financial Times and the Daily Express have Chancellor Rishi Sunak defending the 10% increase to state pensions at the same time the Government told workers across the country to take pay cuts – including teachers who are also now threatening strike action.

Teachers going on strike would be “unforgiveable”, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi tells The Daily Telegraph.

Elsewhere, Metro, the Daily Mail and the i report that polio has been found in Britain for first time in 40 years.

The Independent carries an exclusive claiming new asylum seekers are being locked up and threatened with deportation to Rwanda despite court challenges raising questions over the legality of planned flights.

The Sun, meanwhile, says Katie Price has attended her sister’s wedding after “begging” her to move the event forward “in case she goes to prison”.

And the Daily Star writes that a man has been kept captive in his own home by a “psychotic seagull”.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Police in South Africa are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party in the coastal town of East London to celebrate the end of winter school exams. Local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Murder probe launched after woman dies following ‘horrific assault’

A 36-year-old woman has died after she suffered serious head injuries in “a horrific assault” in Ilford, east London, Scotland Yard said. Police, who have launched a murder investigation, said the victim was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Katie Price
newschain

Death toll from ‘stampede’ at Spanish border in Morocco climbs to 23

The number of people who were killed while trying to scale a border fence between Morocco and a Spanish enclave in north Africa has risen to 23, as human rights organisations in both countries called on authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Moroccan authorities said the individuals died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Six die in crash of Vietnam-era helicopter used in Die Hard and The Rock

A Vietnam-era helicopter showcased in action movies crashed on a rural West Virginia road, killing all six people on board. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Bell UH-1B “Huey” aircraft crashed along Route 17 in Logan County at about 5pm on Wednesday. Everyone on board were killed,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Daily Star#Deportation#Newspapers#Guardian#Merseyrail#The Daily Mirror#The Financial Times#The Daily Express#The Daily Telegraph#The Daily Mail#Independent#Sun
newschain

Five-month-old girl shot dead in car in Chicago

A five-month-old girl has been shot dead while in the back of a car in a neighbourhood in Chicago. The infant, who was identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head on Friday evening when shots were fired from another vehicle in the South Shore neighbourhood in the city’s South Side, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CHICAGO, IL
newschain

Johnson and G7 leaders joke about Putin during official meeting

Boris Johnson joked about Vladimir Putin with fellow world leaders as they met at the G7 summit in Germany. The Prime Minister and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed the Russian leader and his history of being photographed without a shirt. As the sun shone at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian...
POLITICS
newschain

Paul Jubb braced for Nick Kyrgios’ bag of tricks at Wimbledon

Paul Jubb is happy to play the straight man to Nick Kyrgios’ entertainer in their first-round Wimbledon clash. British number eight Jubb is making his second appearance as a wild card three years after his debut and landed the most eye-catching draw of the home hopes. Kyrgios is now...
TENNIS
newschain

William would be perfect 007 candidate, say James Bond producers

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson have said they are “still on the hunt” for the next 007, joking it is unfortunate that “perfect candidate” the Duke of Cambridge is unavailable for the role. The film-making siblings picked up their CBEs from William at...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
newschain

Man fighting for life after suspected gas explosion in Birmingham

A man is in a life-threatening condition and a house has been destroyed after a suspected gas explosion in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said they were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding. One house has been destroyed and several others have been...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Children rescued by RNLI lifeboat after kayak blown out to sea

Two children have been rescued by lifeboat after the wind pushed their inflatable kayak out to sea. An adult on the shore raised the alarm after spotting the boy and girl, thought to be in their early teens, in difficulty in the Moray Firth on Saturday afternoon. The offshore breeze...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

UK journalist’s widow thanks Brazil’s indigenous peoples at funeral

Friends and family have paid their final respects to British journalist Dom Phillips who was killed in the Amazon while researching a book about how to save the world’s largest rainforest. Speaking at a cemetery on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, his widow, Alessandra Sampaio, said: “First of...
WORLD
newschain

US destroyer sunk in 1944 becomes deepest shipwreck discovered

A US destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the Philippines in the largest sea battle of the Second World War has become the deepest shipwreck to be discovered, according to explorers. The USS Samuel B Roberts, popularly known as the “Sammy B”, was found, broken into two pieces,...
MILITARY
newschain

Wimbledon kicks off with full capacity crowds for first time in three years

Wimbledon kicks off on Monday with full-capacity crowds descending on the grand slam tournament in south-west London for the first time in three years. The 2022 championship marks the first time the grounds will be filled with up to 42,000 people every day since before the coronavirus pandemic. The queue...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy