Jessica Renee Henkel has joined The Water Institute as deputy director to the chief scientist. Henkel was science adviser and coordinator for the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council (RESTORE Council), Her work included developing guidance on how RESTORE funded activities should be monitored, the design and development of databases to support the council in tracking and assessing its work and advising how that information could be used to inform restoration planning at watershed and regional scales.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO