Final Fantasy 16 Producer Explains Game's Mature Rating

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy XVI is expected to be the first M-rated game in the series and the producer of the game has elaborated on why Square Enix opted to go a darker direction with this title. Final Fantasy XVI is expected to be a much different game from its predecessors beyond just...

NBA 2K Caused Rapper The Game To Miss Out on Millions of Dollars

NBA 2K is one of the most popular gaming franchises. It's annualized like all of the other sports franchises, but it's managed to be such a success because there are no other basketball games. Although EA had a good run with NBA Live, the series ultimately crumbled under the pressure of trying to measure up to 2K's games and EA threw in the towel. 2K has found immense success in its basketball series thanks to its refined controls, top-notch graphics, and incredibly addictive gameplay. Many invest dozens of hours, if not significantly more, into NBA 2K on a yearly basis and quickly move on to the next game as soon as it releases.
Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Return of Two Major Characters

According to a well-known GTA 6 insider and leaker, two major characters from previous installments could be set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game whenever its releases via PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4. As you may know, Niko Belic is mentioned in GTA 5, but the character does not show up in the game. It's unclear if this is going to change in GTA 6. The leaker doesn't say, but they do claim there will be mention of the character, who plays a very big role in the series' lore.
Naoki Yoshida
Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
New Kevin Hart Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix has a brand new action thriller available on its streaming lineup, and movie fans have been flocking to it all weekend. The new film is called The Man From Toronto, and it stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. The Man From Toronto was released on Netflix this past Friday and it immediately became a hit with Netflix subscribers, climbing straight up the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the weekend.
PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Spotlights Lucy's Taurus Makeover

Fairy Tail debuted all sorts of cool looks for Lucy Heartfilia over the course of its anime and manga runs, and one awesome cosplay has really tapped into Lucy's Taurus form! Hiro Mashima's original manga series has become one of the most notable action manga and anime franchises of all time, and although the original series came to an end some time ago, the franchise has been living on through a sequel series, new projects and more. This is because fans really can't get enough of the main characters and their various makeovers for each new arc and fight they take on.
Today's Wordle Is Very Average

Today's Wordle hasn't been too difficult for most players. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Leaked

The new slate of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022 have leaked ahead of time. With June officially coming to an end within the next week, it's about that time in which Sony will unveil what's next slated to come to PS Plus. And while we have yet to hear in an official capacity what lies in wait, we now seem to know what to expect.
Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Teases a "Refreshing, Invigorating, and Lovely" Season Five

Star Trek: Discovery is going to be something unexpected according to series star Sonequa Martin-Green, who went to London for Paramount+'s launch in the United Kingdom. Discovery only recently started filming its fifth season in Toronto, with Martin-Green again leading the show as Capt. Michael Burnham of the U.S.S. Discovery. The series, which started as a Star Trek: The Original Series prequel, is now set in the 32nd century, further into the future than any other piece of Star Trek canon. But Martin-Green suggests that there are more surprises to come when Discovery returns for its fifth season on Paramount+.
Call of Duty: Warzone Makes Long-Awaited Change to the Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has made a long-awaited change to the Gulag. The fourth season of Warzone is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you've booted up the new season, you may have noticed a subtle but highly-requested change to the Gulag. More specifically, developer Raven Software has finally heeded the requests from players to make it where active combatants in the Gulag can not hear the footsteps of the spectators. A quick search on Twitter shows players have been asking for this change for a very long time. It's unclear why this change has taken so long, but it's here.
Marvel Fans Spot Avengers Tower Continuity Error in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The latest film from Marvel Studios, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, finally made its way to Disney+ this past week after a successful run at the global box office. Of course, that means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are now rewatching the movie on repeat, looking deeply into each and every scene for Easter eggs and secrets. One of those fans spotted an interesting mistake in the background of Doctor Strange involving one of the most talked-about objects in the entire MCU: Avengers Tower.
Alicia Keys' Son Plays JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Theme At Concert

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure first debuted in the 1980s from creator Hirohiko Araki, with the story of the Joestars becoming more popular around the world as the years passed. With Stone Ocean set to return to Netflix later this year, the series is appearing in some wild places around the world, with a recent Alicia Keys concert seeing her son, Egypt, belting out a beloved tune from the popular anime franchise that introduced Stands and Joestars alike.
New Nintendo Direct Potentially Teased by Nintendo Store

Rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation for this coming week have grown even stronger thanks to a recent development associated with the Nintendo Store. For multiple weeks now, it has been reported and expected that Nintendo would hold its latest Direct showcase before June comes to a close. And while Nintendo itself has yet to confirm that this will actually be the case, a new move associated with the company may have just indicated that a Direct is definitely about to happen.
Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Reveals Opening Scene: Watch

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in North America this August, with the movie seeing Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the new androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, created by Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army. With the release date for the global release fast approaching, the opening of the film has made its way online, taking the opportunity to tell the story of the Red Ribbon Army from their Dragon Ball beginnings using the stylish new animation employed for bringing the Shonen series to life.
Huge Nintendo Switch Sale Gives Rare Discount to Exclusive Games

Nintendo's digital storefront that is tied to Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles is in the process of holding one of the biggest sales that we've seen so far in 2022. For the most part, Nintendo is notorious for rarely, if ever, discounting its own first-party games and other exclusives that end up coming to Switch. However, on some rare occasions, the Japanese gaming publisher ends up breaking this trend for certain periods of time. Fortunately, now happens to be one of those instances, which means it's a good time to capitalize on this sale if you have the money to do so.
Dr. Strange Producer Confirms Reed Richards/Dr. Doom Connection in Latest Sequel

Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness was talked about quite often thanks in part to the membership of the Illuminati, the Marvel team of some of the smartest superheroes to exist within their roster, as the sequel movie brought back some old favorites in new roles, while also introducing some new actors to the MCU. Such was the case with the arrival of John Krasinski as Reed Richards of Fantastic Four fame with a producer of the film confirming that a certain Easter Egg does in fact tie the head of the FF to their arch-enemy Dr. Doom.
AEW: A Current WWE Superstar Will Appear in the AEW Fight Forever Video Game

AEW's first console video game installment, AEW Fight Forever, is currently in development and AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has been providing a number of updates in recent interviews. He spoke with Sports Illustrated this week ahead of Forbidden Door and once again highlighted the gameplay, saying, "The game has to be fun. I also want the game to have its own feel. A match with Kenny Omega should feel like a Kenny Omega match. The same with Darby Allin or Nyla Rose. There can be universal counters, but the characters need their unique signature moves. So you're not going to see Sting do a springboard top rope frankensteiner. Sting will feel like Sting. My hope is that whoever you like, you'll get to enjoy playing like them in the game. There is also some real cool stuff with the game modes. There will be a couple surprises, too. The plan is to show new material as soon as possible. We're getting very close."
Taika Waititi Calls Editing Thor: Love and Thunder While Filming Our Flag Means Death a "Management Nightmare"

Taika Waititi is one busy guy, and he's not slowing down. Not only did he direct Thor: Love and Thunder, possibly the most highly-anticipated movie of the summer, but you can currently catch him lending his voice to Pixar's Lightyear. The actor/director also serves as executive producer on What We Do In The Shadows and Reservation Dogs, directed the upcoming film Next Goal Wins, and has multiple more projects in the works, including a Star Wars film. Waititi also recently starred as Blackbeard in HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death which was just renewed for a second season. Waititi recently opened up to Hype about the struggle of editing the new Thor film while making Our Flag Means Death.
