‘He has Tempered his Talent’: Sunil Gavaskar’s Rich Praise for Hardik Pandya

By Pawan Atri
 4 days ago
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a comeback to the Indian cricket team after six months in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. In his four outings against the Proteas, Hardik Pandya amassed 117 runs at a highly impressive average of 58.50, finishing as the third-highest run-getter...

