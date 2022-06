You won’t want to miss the events happening with the Greater OKC Chamber in July! Get connected to your community and expand your network at these events. Join the Chamber as we welcome Mayor Holt to deliver his annual address and share his vision for our city. The doors to the Painted Sky Ballroom in the Oklahoma City Convention Center will open at 11 a.m. for registration and networking with the lunch program beginning at 11:30 a.m. Individual tickets are $75 for Chamber members and $100 for nonmembers and can be purchased here. Table sponsorships with seating for eight are available for $1,500. If you have any questions, please email [email protected].

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO