SPD, Seattle Pride clash over decision to ban uniformed officers from marching in Pride Parade

SEATTLE — Seattle police were investigating after two people were shot Sunday evening in downtown, authorities said. The Seattle Fire Department said a 17-year-old teen and a 25-year-old man were treated for gunshot wounds after they were found in the 1000 block of S. Jackson Street. The two victims were rushed for treatment to Harborview Medical Center, where they were said to be listed in stable condition.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO