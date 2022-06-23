ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

SPD, Seattle Pride clash over decision to ban uniformed officers from marching in Pride Parade

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz wrote a letter to...

q13fox.com

2 killed in North Seattle shooting Saturday night

SEATTLE - Two men were killed in a shooting in North Seattle late Saturday night. Seattle Police were called to reports of a shooting at a party near 145th St and Whitman Ave, in the Bitter Lake neighborhood, around 10:13 p.m. Officers arrived and found a 26-year-old man dead from gunfire, as well as a 30-year-old man still alive with gunshot wounds.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police seek suspect in International District shooting, 2 injured

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the International District that left two men with minor injuries. Officers were called to a shooting near 10th and Jackson, where they found a 17-year-old boy and 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds. One was shot in the leg and the other...
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Times Columnist Wants Seattle To Have So Many Cops, They’ll Rush Across Town to Arrest IPhone Thieves

Earlier this week, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat wrote that the Seattle Police Department was recently forced to adopt a new policy to keep track of all the calls they’re no longer able to respond to. “It’s called the ‘Z protocol,'” Westneat claimed. “I don’t know why they picked the letter ‘Z.’ Maybe because it’s the last stop, the end of the road?”
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
KOMO News

Two people shot, wounded in downtown Seattle, police say

SEATTLE — Seattle police were investigating after two people were shot Sunday evening in downtown, authorities said. The Seattle Fire Department said a 17-year-old teen and a 25-year-old man were treated for gunshot wounds after they were found in the 1000 block of S. Jackson Street. The two victims were rushed for treatment to Harborview Medical Center, where they were said to be listed in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

JUDGED BY XII: Examining Auburn police officer’s grim tattoos

This episode explores how a judge ordered the release of 38 unredacted photos of Auburn Police Officer Jeffrey Nelson’s tattoos on his arms, back and legs, but not his chest or stomach. The released photos show portions of Nelson’s body covered in tattoos of skulls, spiderwebs, a grim reaper, and other dark imagery.
AUBURN, WA
opb.org

Vancouver church linked to man arrested for anti-LGBTQ hate crime

A Washington man arrested for repeatedly expressing his desire to kill LGBTQ people tied his beliefs to a fundamentalist sect of Christianity and frequented a church in Vancouver that shares similar views. Multiple law enforcement agencies Friday arrested Tyler Dinsmoore, a 27-year-old Navy veteran living in Oak Harbor, Washington, after...
VANCOUVER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Toll rate increase for SR-99 tunnel begins July 1

Toll rates for the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle are set to go up by 3% beginning July 1, the Washington State Transportation Commission announced Friday. The 3% increase means an increase of five to 10 cents for vehicles with two axles, depending on the time of day. Drivers with a Good To Go! pass will continue paying the lowest toll rate.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested as Tacoma looks to crack down on illegal street racing

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police announced the arrest of three men as a part of the city's effort to crack down on illegal street racing. According to police, the three suspects were involved in "street racing takeover events" in Pierce and King Counties over the last two weeks. One of...
TACOMA, WA

