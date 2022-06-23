SPD, Seattle Pride clash over decision to ban uniformed officers from marching in Pride Parade

SEATTLE - Two men were killed in a shooting in North Seattle late Saturday night. Seattle Police were called to reports of a shooting at a party near 145th St and Whitman Ave, in the Bitter Lake neighborhood, around 10:13 p.m. Officers arrived and found a 26-year-old man dead from gunfire, as well as a 30-year-old man still alive with gunshot wounds.
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the International District that left two men with minor injuries. Officers were called to a shooting near 10th and Jackson, where they found a 17-year-old boy and 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds. One was shot in the leg and the other...
Earlier this week, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat wrote that the Seattle Police Department was recently forced to adopt a new policy to keep track of all the calls they’re no longer able to respond to. “It’s called the ‘Z protocol,'” Westneat claimed. “I don’t know why they picked the letter ‘Z.’ Maybe because it’s the last stop, the end of the road?”
Directors of the Capitol Hill Pride March announced Friday that their event scheduled for this weekend will take place despite not being permitted by the city’s special events office. According to the event’s directors, the march is not being permitted because the Seattle Police Department has declined to provide...
SEATTLE — Seattle police were investigating after two people were shot Sunday evening in downtown, authorities said. The Seattle Fire Department said a 17-year-old teen and a 25-year-old man were treated for gunshot wounds after they were found in the 1000 block of S. Jackson Street. The two victims were rushed for treatment to Harborview Medical Center, where they were said to be listed in stable condition.
Federal law enforcement entered a Tacoma church Thursday that former members have characterized as a cult that has committed fraud against soldiers stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The Savannah Morning News reported similar raids at House of Prayer Christian Church campuses near Fort Stewart and Fort Gordon in Georgia and...
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police held their first ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ event, receiving 80 unwanted firearms from community members. The event ran from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Saturday as part of the agency’s "efforts to reduce gun violence and unwanted firearms in our community." Participants brought...
This episode explores how a judge ordered the release of 38 unredacted photos of Auburn Police Officer Jeffrey Nelson’s tattoos on his arms, back and legs, but not his chest or stomach. The released photos show portions of Nelson’s body covered in tattoos of skulls, spiderwebs, a grim reaper, and other dark imagery.
A Washington man arrested for repeatedly expressing his desire to kill LGBTQ people tied his beliefs to a fundamentalist sect of Christianity and frequented a church in Vancouver that shares similar views. Multiple law enforcement agencies Friday arrested Tyler Dinsmoore, a 27-year-old Navy veteran living in Oak Harbor, Washington, after...
A program to exchange guns for gift cards will be hosted by the Kirkland Police Department on Saturday, according to a media release. The event will be held June 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kirkland Justice Center, located at 11750 Northeast 118th Street. “Kirkland experienced six...
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a man suspected of a DUI crash that killed a 65-year-old woman in University Place. Deputies were called to the crash at 35th St and Grandview Drive W around 5:51 p.m., advised that one of the people involved in the crash was dead.
SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm is among the Seattle sports teams reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The franchise said it’s “furious and ready to fight” for women. “Yesterday, I was despondent and depressed,” said Seattle Storm co-owner Ginny Gilder....
The bigoted leadership at Seattle Pride walked back their promise to allow Seattle police to participate in the upcoming LGBTQ Pride march, announcing they are now barring uniformed LGBTQ officers from marching. Initially, a Seattle Pride spokesperson explained to MyNorthwest.com that “all city departments – including SPD – are able...
SEATTLE - Port of Seattle Commissioner Toshiko Grace Hasegawa shared her personal story about why she chose to have three separate abortions in her life on Twitter Friday morning, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On Friday, the Supreme Court officially announced their decision to overturn...
SEATTLE - King County Executive Dow Constantine has announced $1 million in emergency funding for safe access to abortion in the county, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade...
Toll rates for the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle are set to go up by 3% beginning July 1, the Washington State Transportation Commission announced Friday. The 3% increase means an increase of five to 10 cents for vehicles with two axles, depending on the time of day. Drivers with a Good To Go! pass will continue paying the lowest toll rate.
According to a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff's Office, a water rescue team is attempting to find a 20-year-old who went underwater near the Black Diamond area. King County's Guardian One is assisting search and rescue operations with aerial support.
EVERETT, Wash. - FOX 13 News dug into the records of a home in Everett, where a double fatal shooting happened earlier this week, and discovered the property has caused issues in the past. On Monday, Evert Police responded to a home on the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue, for...
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police announced the arrest of three men as a part of the city's effort to crack down on illegal street racing. According to police, the three suspects were involved in "street racing takeover events" in Pierce and King Counties over the last two weeks. One of...
SEATTLE — Linda and Mark McClamrock slept through the gunshots outside their home in Seattle's Alki neighborhood Wednesday morning. ”Four of the plates in here were broken and she thought, did we have an earthquake?” Mark said. When they took the plates out of the cupboard, they discovered...
Comments / 0