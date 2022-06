The United States Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision Friday, dissolving a constitutional right to abortion access at the federal level. In a 5-3-1 decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts filing a separate opinion, the court’s majority opinion decided that access to abortion services is an issue to be left to the state’s to decide, and many have already decided to cut access with “trigger laws” set to go in effect within 30 days. On the West Coast however, Oregon, Washington and California announced a multi-state commitment to maintain abortion and contraceptive care access across state lines.

