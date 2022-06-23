ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June 23 Community News

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Summer Theater

ECU/Loessin Playhouse Summer Theater will present “Mamma Mia!” in McGinnis Theater at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The musical tells the story of a daughter’s quest, on the eve of her wedding, to discover the identity of her father. Tickets are $35 for the general public, $30 for senior adults and $25 for ECU students and youth. Visit tickets.ecu.edu or call 328-4788.

Ham Radio weekend

The Brightleaf Amateur Radio Club will hold its ham radio field event from 2 p.m. Saturday to noon on Sunday at the Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Road. The event is open to the public for those who want to learn more about amateur radio as operators talk to others around the world.

Lion’s Fun Fest

The Snow Hill Lion’s Club is sponsoring its Family Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday beside the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road. The club is seeking vendors and sponsors. Call Trish at 367-6774 for more information and to completed a vendor application on the phone.

Ayden Museum

The Ayden Historical and Arts Society’s museum will hold its monthly open house 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. Spend time in the cool building, peruse the local history and get the last look at the Alex Warren Photography Exhibit. Admission is free, donations are welcomed and docents will be on hand to answer any questions and point out specific highlights.

Safe Life seminar

Leaders and instructors with the Pitt County Wildlife Club and Armed Women of America will present the Embrace the Safe Life seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the wildlife club, 3029 N.C. 222, Greenville. The event is open to the public and includes the following sessions: Refuse To Be A Victim, Homeland Security, Active Shooter Safety Preparedness and the U.S. Concealed Carry Association. Email tarriverpcwc@gmail.com to RSVP and reserve a spot.

Picnic in the Park

Arts of the Pamlico will hold A Picnic in the Park with Trainwreck 5-8 p.m. on Sunday at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park, 119 Water St., Washington. Admission is free. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be for sale along with food from Omar’s Taco Truck Express.

Jazz Brunch

East Carolina Ivy Foundation will host its annual Day of Giving to support nonprofit organizations and award college scholarships. The event will be a Jazz Brunch at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenville Country Club with live music from Carroll Dashiell & Co. Tickets are $50 and table sponsorships are $500. Email Wanda Walston at wgwakasp86@aol.com for information and visit ecifjazzbrunch2022.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.

Adoption event

A Barks in the Park adoption event will be held from noon-2 p.m. Sunday at Greensprings Park, 2500 E. Fifth St. The event will feature pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, Pitt County Animal Services and Pitt Friends.

Brainiac Boot Camp

June 30 is the deadline to register for the Brainiac Boot Camp to Train Your Brain held by the Pitt County Council on Aging. The classes will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, July 13-Aug. 3, at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Cost is $20. Supply T-shirt size when registering by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.

#Art#Photography#Edu#S Club#Community News#The Oakwood School#Lion#Ayden Museum#Safe Life
The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
