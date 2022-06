Good early Sunday morning, everyone. Temperatures have stayed too hot for the past few days. After seeing highs top out in the upper 90s on Friday, we just had to push to a high of 100° at Joplin Regional Airport for our Saturday afternoon. While it didn’t match the record high of 101° back in 2012, just coming close to one of the record highs from that miserable summer was bad enough. Fortunately, a change in our weather setup will give us (FINALLY!) a much needed break from the heat. An upper-level wave is riding into the area and interacting with our cold front at the surface.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO