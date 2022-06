For renters like Ann Dougherty, finding an affordable place to live has been difficult. “One bed, one bath, $1525. Let’s see if it’s got the square footage,” Dougherty said as she scrolled through Craigslist, looking for an apartment in Anchorage. “It does not have the square footage, but a lot of times, I feel like, a lot of times they’re like 600 square feet.”

4 DAYS AGO