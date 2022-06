TOOMSUBA, Miss. (WTOK) -History is continuing to be made at Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Reverand Cora Lee Cole is now the pastor of the church. Pastor Cole is now the first woman to lead the congregation. The church has been serving the community for more than 100 years. Many people came from across the state and country to speak about Pastor Cole and what she’s already doing for the community. Cole has been a longtime member of the church and felt overjoyed to take on her new role.

