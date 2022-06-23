ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Rupert Murdoch uses London visit to try to boost ratings at talkTV

By Jim Waterson Media editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cONgt_0gJMWGkY00
Piers Morgan is being regularly beaten in the ratings by Nigel Farage at rival rightwing channel GBNews.

Rupert Murdoch’s talkTV has been struggling to attract an audience for its culture-war output. But staff at the channel are now worried that they have recently gained one particular viewer: Murdoch himself, who has arrived in London and is taking an active interest in his station’s fate.

The media mogul has invested tens of millions of pounds in talkTV, but after just two months on air, there are fears it could become a costly disaster unless he makes a rapid intervention, with official viewing figures dipping to zero at some points during evening broadcasts.

On Wednesday, the company appointed former Daily Mirror editor Richard Wallace as the channel’s boss ahead of an expected relaunch, which followed a senior behind-the-scenes executive quitting last week and Fox News staff being deputised to help sharpen up the channel.

The company has plastered presenter Piers Morgan’s face on billboards across the country, but his monologues and rants about woke culture – including an attempt to skewer rail union boss Mick Lynch for using a Thunderbirds baddie as his Facebook profile picture – have so far failed to resonate with audiences.

On Monday night, the flagship Piers Morgan Uncensored attracted just 64,000 viewers. Programmes that beat him in the same time slot included a documentary about the water around Alcatraz on the National Geographic channel and a repeat of 1970s sitcom The Good Life on Gold.

According to sources at talkTV, Morgan has suggested Murdoch should make a blowout bid to hire his former Good Morning Britain colleague Susanna Reid for talkTV. Reid’s agent did not deny that discussions had taken place, but declined to comment further. There is no indication that Reid is poised to leave the ITV breakfast show, although she has been off air in recent days.

Other talkTV programmes are faring worse, with just 7,000 people watching former Sun political editor Tom Newton-Dunn’s 7pm news show.

More embarrassingly, Morgan is being consistently thrashed in the ratings by ex-Ukip leader Nigel Farage on GB News. The rival rightwing channels are fighting over the same relatively small pool of viewers, but so far it looks as though GB News – despite its own disastrous launch – is consistently coming out on top by appealing to a small core British audience rather than aiming for wider appeal.

Both outlets are reportedly currently financially unsustainable, with questions over their long-term future. GB News secured funding from a range of overseas investors for its first three years, but one major shareholder, US media company Discovery, is now understood to be looking to exit.

As a result, the company needs new shareholders willing to suck up the cost of running a loss-making, ad-funded channel with a recession looming. Sources at GB News said both its HR director and commercial director have left in recent weeks.

This has led to speculation that Murdoch could choose to cut his losses, buy GB News, and unite the channel with talkTV. He has form for such ruthlessness. In the early 1990s, soon after it launched, he took his heavily loss-making Sky satellite broadcasting service and merged it with the similarly stricken rival British Satellite Broadcasting to create BSkyB.

A News UK spokesperson played down the prospect of such an outcome and said they were happy with the current outlook for talkTV, while GB News said it was not aware of any talks.

Instead, in a bid to revive viewing figures, talkTV has increasingly starting splashing the cash on guests. One leftwing journalist was begged to come on air to be grilled by Morgan; the talkTV guest booker made ever increasing offers, which could in the end have earned the individual thousands of pounds for a few minutes’ work. The person declined.

Mid-level celebrities and people briefly in the public eye have been delighted to earn over £10,000 for appearing on Morgan’s show.

Despite the availability of hard cash for people who are willing to be a punchbag for Morgan’s rants, there have been few of the breakout viral moments that characterised his earlier stint on Good Morning Britain. Staff at talkTV reported enormous delight when a trans activist swore at Morgan on air and walked off the set because clips of the incident lit up Twitter.

talkTV has lost some senior staff, with more predicted to follow – either for opportunities elsewhere or as part of a forthcoming clearout and relaunch. Vivek Sharma, the channel’s executive producer, who was a veteran of ITV’s daytime lineup, quit last week for a new job. There has been substantial involvement of staff from Murdoch’s US Fox News channel to try to train presenters and fix problems with the output.

One particular issue is talkTV’s dual identity as a big-budget channel bolted on to an existing radio station, talkRadio. The vast majority of talkTV’s output consists of filming shows that were already broadcasting on talkRadio, which had attracted a loyal audience on a small budget.

This has led to growing tensions between the two teams, with the radio staff feeling they are being let down by their high-spending TV colleagues. One irate member of the old talkRadio team pointed out that while the station’s bosses have issued press releases claiming Morgan’s show is a global success on social media platforms, it is the old talkRadio content – such as interviews with conspiracy theorist David Icke – that dominates the most-viewed list on YouTube.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Still, talkTV continues to invest in new staff, with job roles available for an additional forthcoming 10pm television show. Jeremy Kyle is due to host a programme now that the public outcry over a recent documentary about his former daytime TV show has died down.

Murdoch hosted his summer party at the Serpentine gallery in London on Monday night, where the guests included the prime minister, Boris Johnson. He has already watched first hand as one of his newspapers, the Times, became embroiled in a row about deleting a story without explanation. Staff at talkTV are hoping they aren’t part of a similar vanishing act.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Releases Rare Personal Statement and Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently attended the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station ﻿in London. The event took place on Windrush Day, which is a holiday that celebrates Caribbean immigrants arriving in the U.K. in 1948. Queen Elizabeth decided to release a special message honoring...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Vivek Sharma
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
David Icke
Person
Susanna Reid
Showbiz411

Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall Divorcing After 6 Years: She Blew Smoke in His Face, and There is a Pre-Nup

Liver spotted and 91, Rupert Murdoch is getting a divorce from his fourth wife, 65 year old Jerry Hall. They’ve been married six years. When they announced their surprise relationship, what did they want? He wanted a younger person to take care of him after Wendi Deng didn’t. She needed money. Hall was broke and ex husband Mick Jagger, who claimed they were never married after 22 years and 4 children, wasn’t going to be her ATM.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Morning Britain#Fox News#Uk#Talktv#Daily Mirror#Piers Morgan Uncensored#The National Geographic
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Youtube
Soaps In Depth

Morgan Fairchild Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

A very familiar face is going to be appearing in Port Charles the week of June 30. In their new issue, Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Morgan Fairchild is going to be appearing on GENERAL HOSPITAL as Haven de Havilland, the hostess of HOME & HEART who welcomes Sasha to her program to talk about Deception’s products.
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Mariners-Angels game halted for 18 minutes after mass brawl and ejections

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning on Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over. Both managers and six players were ejected after the fight, which stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out to the empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Three of the first four hitters in Seattle’s lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

331K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy