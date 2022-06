There are a number of Fourth of July events across the WALB viewing area to mark Independence Day this year. The City of Albany will have its Independence Day celebration and fireworks event at Veterans Park Amphitheatre in downtown Albany. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. There will be performances by Larry Malloy at 6 p.m., Riley Anderson at 7 p.m. and G&S Experience at 8 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO