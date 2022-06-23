Guy Ritchie Is The Best Choice To Direct The Live-Action Hercules Movie

The latest Pixar film Lightyear, directed by Angus MacLane and produced by Galyn Susman, hit theaters last June 17, 2022. The computer-animated science-fiction action-adventure film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is a spin-off of the Toy Story film series and follows the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. Instead of the film being an origin story of Buzz, the movie is described as a narrative of the reason the toy existed in the first place. Chris Evans will voice the title character, with Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in supporting roles. The film has received favorable reviews so far and in a review published by Common Sense Media, they praised the film’s animation and voice acting saying, “With its fabulous animation, honorable hero, and lovable sidekicks, this tribute to a host of space adventures is a story of perseverance, teamwork, and friendship. This version of Buzz Lightyear is ideally voiced by Evans, who already has that perfect Captain America halo of courage, loyalty, and hard work.” Like any other Pixar film, Lightyear has brought us joy and inspiration, and if you’re still looking for films to watch involving lovable heroes on an adventure, here are five of our movie recommendations.
Comments / 0