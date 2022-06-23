ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Guy Ritchie Is The Best Choice To Direct The Live-Action Hercules Movie

By David Martinez
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd Hercules to the list of animated Disney movies that will be adapted for a live-action movie. And on top of that, Guy Ritchie will be directing it. Let’s just answer this question right off the bat. Is he a good choice for directing this? If you ask me, the answer...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Lightyear”

The latest Pixar film Lightyear, directed by Angus MacLane and produced by Galyn Susman, hit theaters last June 17, 2022. The computer-animated science-fiction action-adventure film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is a spin-off of the Toy Story film series and follows the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. Instead of the film being an origin story of Buzz, the movie is described as a narrative of the reason the toy existed in the first place. Chris Evans will voice the title character, with Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in supporting roles. The film has received favorable reviews so far and in a review published by Common Sense Media, they praised the film’s animation and voice acting saying, “With its fabulous animation, honorable hero, and lovable sidekicks, this tribute to a host of space adventures is a story of perseverance, teamwork, and friendship. This version of Buzz Lightyear is ideally voiced by Evans, who already has that perfect Captain America halo of courage, loyalty, and hard work.” Like any other Pixar film, Lightyear has brought us joy and inspiration, and if you’re still looking for films to watch involving lovable heroes on an adventure, here are five of our movie recommendations.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Would Chris Evans Return as The Human Torch?

It’s funny just thinking of Chris Evans’ desire to go back to playing the part of the Human Torch, but not in a mocking or bad way. Instead, it’s amusing since this was the first Marvel role he ended up playing, and he did it quite well. Without trying to disrespect Michael B. Jordan, he did it even better since his role as the carefree hothead that eventually became the Human Torch didn’t feel quite as serious. Johnny’s character in the comics was usually a little more carefree and not quite as serious, and again, with all respect to Jordan, the 2015 version felt a little too serious. But at this time it does sound as though the desire to have Evans back as Captain America at some point is bound to be a desire, but when thinking of the MCU, it would appear that Chris would rather come back as Johnny Storm of the Fantastic Four. That’s not entirely surprising, it did look as though he had fun with the role back in the day when he was acting alongside Jessica Alba and the others.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

How Miles Teller Got The Scars You See on His Face

When Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters, it made a killing. The sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise was a film fans looked forward to from the moment news broke. When fans found out the movie would not only include original cast members Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, but also Miles Teller as the son of the late LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (originally played by actor Anthony Edwards), fans went wild. Teller might not be nearly as famous as Tom Cruise himself, but he’s been steadily working on making a name for himself in Hollywood since he was in high school. Born and raised in Pennsylvania until moving to the small coastal community of Citrus County, Florida (where he graduated from Lecanto High School) at the age of 12, he was already dreaming of his career as an actor while attending school as an LHS Panther. The young hopeful moved to New York City after being accepted into the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts (he graduated in 2009), and he was immediately cast in a Nicole Kidman project called Rabbit Hole in 2010. Things were looking up for the young star, and his career has taken off in the past decade. However, his fans have one question that has nothing to do with his career, the many movies in which he has starred, or how he got his start. They want to know the story behind his facial scars.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gabriela Cartol

Gabriela Cartol loves using her acting talents to tell stories and keep people entertained. I think it’s safe to say that there are lots of people who appreciate this. Gabriela made her on-screen debut in 2012 when she was cast in the TV series Won, Toot, Tree Detective Agency. Since then, she has been a fixture on screens all over the world and she’s looking forward to what the future has in store for her career. That said, 2022 is going to be a huge year for Gabriela. She has a couple of projects in the works that are set to come out later this year, and they will continue to establish her as a force to be reckoned with. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gabriela Cartol.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marwan Kenzari
Person
James Woods
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Mena Massoud
Person
Naomi Scott
TVOvermind

Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI” Recap

Throughout the year there have been finales that have been highly anticipated but have somehow managed to fizzle out in a way that people weren’t expecting. It’s fair to think that Ms. Marvel might have tried to wrest some interest from this episode is that they air on the same day and the same streaming channel, but it’s easy to think that Obi-Wan was the far more impressive episode of the two, because it had to be, and because let’s be honest, Obi-Wan has been a known badass for a long time now, and Ms. Marvel, as fun as the show has been thus far, is just getting started with her own show. In the meantime, a lot of people have been waiting patiently for the showdown that some of us, myself included, thought might be a mistake to bring up in this show, but now see was one of the best ways to end it. The overall concern was that it would destroy the continuity between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, but having Obi-Wan and Darth Vader clash for the finale was a great idea.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

God’s Favorite Idiot Set for Eight More Episodes

Netflix unveiled yet another show in June, but this time around the show was almost entirely unique compared to anything else found on the service, or at least from the service itself, and that show, “God’s Favorite Idiot” indeed featured one of America’s favorite idiots in the form of Melissa McCarthy, but for once Melissa isn’t the main character or focus of the show. Instead, this time around compared to her previous movies, the actress’s husband Ben Falcone tackled the lead role in this interesting end of days comedy that brought the two into main roles together. Some of the most popular films that Falcone has written and even directed or appeared in, alongside McCarthy include “Tammy”, “The Boss”, “Thunder Force”, “Superintelligence”, and others. While only eight episodes of the hysterical and original comedy premiered on Netflix in June, eight more episodes of “God’s Favorite Idiot” are set to be filmed sometime this year and likely released next year. Below, we’ve discussed “God’s Favorite Idiot”, the eight episodes that premiered already, and of course what fans of the new show can expect from this hard-hitting husband and wife comedy duo.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Let’s Talk About The Offer

Dramatizing something like the making of The Godfather is always going to pull in a lot of different types of people, usually because some were around when the movie was still being made, and some still don’t know enough about it. Several things were going on at that time and several social issues that took place when the movie was still being filmed. But how accurate the limited series on Paramount+ is could be one of the biggest sticking points that a lot of people are willing to talk about. After all, dramatizations tend to get a lot of flak for getting things ‘wrong’ quite often, since people love to get butt-hurt over the smallest details and feel the need to point out the most glaring inaccuracies. It’s understandable in a way since those who love realism in movies and TV would see an issue in the representation that was given in this series. But from a more practical standpoint, The Offer was an interesting look into the making of a movie that didn’t have the faith it needed initially but became a sensation that many people remember to this day.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Let’s See a Dramatization of The Lord of the Rings BTS

Now that we’ve seen Paramount+ show us the dramatized version of The Godfather, or at least how it came to be, why not think about another story that might be interesting to see the making of, especially when it comes to the behind scenes moments that led up to its release? The Lord of the Rings movies definitely don’t have the same distinction of being called the greatest books or movies of all time, but they’re interesting all the same since they brought to life a story that a lot of people have read throughout their lives at one point or another and were waiting and hoping to see at one point since the stories were that great. But there had to be more to the process than what we’ve seen, and with the look that The Offer gave us of the behind-the-scenes drama that went into the making of The Godfather, it feels right that a few other stories should be given this type of treatment since like it or not, they’re every bit as interesting.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Movies#Disney Movies#Genie#The King Of Thieves
The Independent

Ben Affleck’s son, 10, reverses Lamborghini into BMW at car dealership

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, reversed a Lamborghini into a BMW at a car dealership on Sunday (26 June).Samuel, who Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was out with his father and Ben’s fiancée Jennifer Lopez when the incident occurred.According to reports, Ben had allowed his son into the driver’s seat of a yellow Lamborghini. Samuel then accidentally put the car in reverse and the vehicle nudged the front of a white BMW that was parked behind it.Samuel was then seen getting out of the luxury car and taking a look to see if the cars had been...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Echo 3”

Based on an Israeli TV show, Echo 3 is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ later this year, with an impressive lineup of cast members to breathe air into the show’s compelling storyline. Echo 3 is inspired by the TV show When Heroes Fly as well as the novel of the same name written by Amir Gufreund. Echo 3 is written by journalist Mark Boal, who is most famous for writing and producing the Academy-Award-winning movie The Hurt Locker. The show’s premise is as follows, according to Deadline: “Echo 3 is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.” Echo 3 promises to feature an impressive list of cast members. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Apple TV+ TV series Echo 3.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Ms. Marvel: “Destined” Recap

At least now we have an idea of who Ms. Marvel is going to be facing off against for the rest of the season since it was kind of a big question mark over the past two episodes. But it does feel as though giving Kamala the room to stretch and show her home life, as well as her ambitions, was a smart move as it’s allowed the viewers to connect with her on a much deeper level than they might have had she jumped right into the action. But now, with the Clandestine announcing themselves and their intentions to return to their own dimension, it’s become necessary for Kamala to step it up and learn how to use the bangle that’s unlocked her potential. The initial look into the past and at how the bangle was found, and that there were supposed to be two of them, was kind of nice since it gives a little more backstory on what’s going on, and helps people to invest in the story a little more. But when the leader of the Clandestine, Najma, decides to stop being nice and crashes the wedding of Kamala’s brother, it becomes clear that they’re not kidding around.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

When Do We Get to See Polaris?

Lorna Dane has been shown in live-action on the small screen, but it feels as though she’s been getting shafted when it comes to the X-Men movies, but it could have something to do with the fact that Magneto has been such a big part of the movies at this time. That kind of makes it awkward to have a mutant with the same powers showing up, no matter if she’s the daughter of the master of magnetism. Or maybe it’s that she is his daughter that has kept her from the movies thus far. Whatever the case, it feels as though with the X-Men coming to the MCU eventually, Lorna should be given her chance finally, especially since the idea appears to be that Magneto isn’t someone that people think should be a part of the movies any longer. Whether or not that will actually come to fruition is hard to say, but thinking that Polaris should be able to step onto the screen finally and show what she can do. It’s true that she can do pretty much whatever her father can, but there are differences.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Karen O’Leary

Karen O’Leary isn’t your typical actress. She didn’t grow up wanting to work in the entertainment industry and she doesn’t seem to have much interest in becoming a huge star. Still, however, the acting bug found its way to Karen, and she has proven to be quite magical in front of the camera. She made her first on-screen appearance in 2014 in a movie called What We Do in the Shadows. Since then, most of her acting has been on the small screen. Karen is probably best known for her role as officer O’Learly in the TV series Wellington Paranormal. Although it doesn’t look like Karen has any upcoming projects in the works, we hope to see a lot more of her in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Karen O’Leary.
ACCIDENTS
TVOvermind

Five Reasons Why That 90s Show Isn’t Needed

It goes without saying That 70s Show was a big hit during its time and created a fanbase that was loyal even through all the issues that might have come up during the course of the show. At one time it was even seen that another spinoff was attempted, That 80s Show, which didn’t do as well as people were hoping it would. But years later, it would appear that we’re getting That 90s Show, which is another nostalgic look back at the past that a lot of people are going to start looking at as a worthy successor, or another failure in the making. What could help is the fact that recognizable actors are coming back to this show since it’s going to be a direct spinoff apparently. It sounds as though the main stars of the show are going to come back via guest appearances, but that the next generation will be driving the majority of the show along with Red and Kitty, who are also returning. But there’s a reason why it might not be that much better of an idea than That 80s Show. Here are five reasons why That 90s Show might not be a good idea.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Characters That Might Die in Stranger Things

Stranger Things season 4 has come off in a way that makes it evident that not everyone is going to get out alive by the time this show is all over and done with. There are simply too many red flags, too many indications that someone might not make it to the last act, and too many hints that someone that fans care about might not see the final ending. At this point, Stranger Things fans have felt their heartstrings get plucked a few times since Barb, Bob, and even Hopper were huge losses, even though Hopper was revealed to still be alive. The point is that if a main character dies off at this point it feels as though it might destroy a lot of fans simply because they’re ready for the cast to feel permanent, especially after the last season saw them split up, with the Byer’s family and Eleven heading to a different state. There is a thought that someone will die and that it will be a seriously emotional moment that a lot of people won’t be able to deal with. So who is going to die in Stranger Things season 4?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy