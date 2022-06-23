Guy Ritchie Is The Best Choice To Direct The Live-Action Hercules Movie

At least now we have an idea of who Ms. Marvel is going to be facing off against for the rest of the season since it was kind of a big question mark over the past two episodes. But it does feel as though giving Kamala the room to stretch and show her home life, as well as her ambitions, was a smart move as it’s allowed the viewers to connect with her on a much deeper level than they might have had she jumped right into the action. But now, with the Clandestine announcing themselves and their intentions to return to their own dimension, it’s become necessary for Kamala to step it up and learn how to use the bangle that’s unlocked her potential. The initial look into the past and at how the bangle was found, and that there were supposed to be two of them, was kind of nice since it gives a little more backstory on what’s going on, and helps people to invest in the story a little more. But when the leader of the Clandestine, Najma, decides to stop being nice and crashes the wedding of Kamala’s brother, it becomes clear that they’re not kidding around.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO