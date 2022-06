What the candidate for a pivotal open seat on the L.A. school board saw on her handheld screen delighted her, along with dozens of supporters who dropped by her safe outdoor reception at the top of Avenue 51. “She’s winning!” announced a member of East Area Progressive Democrats (EAPD) in attendance. The club and its more than 1,000 members in the neighborhoods of the Greater Eastside and adjacent parts of Glendale, Pasadena, and L.A. County emerged as a backbone of Rivas’ base of grassroots volunteers. Many were on hand to cheer.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO