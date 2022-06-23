Great Lakes Water Safety

Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) trustees voted Monday to hire a school safety liaison, a dedicated coordinator who will serve as the district’s point person overseeing safety drills, working with local law enforcement and emergency management representatives, and enhancing security measures at TCAPS schools. School security has dominated board discussion recently following shootings at Oxford High School and other schools across the country, with TCAPS trustees next set to have a July 14 study session with a third-party firm on a potential districtwide security assessment.
35 years ago, Traverse City set a Guinness World Record for baking the largest cherry pie in history. Three years later, Traverse City lost that record to a small town in British Columbia, Canada. This summer, two brothers are spearheading an ambitious effort to get the record back. Meet Dakota...
Crowds gather along Grand Traverse Bay to gaze into the sky for the biggest beach bash of the year. A voice shouts, “There they are!” Cameras rise in unison, and the thundering roar of the F-18 Super Hornets announce the bold arrival of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
Cast Iron Kitchen is opening a Traverse City restaurant in the former McGee’s 31 space near Chums Corner, Habibi Middle Eastern Coney & Curry is moving to the Cherryland Center, new coffee shop and coworking space Cut & Run is opening in the Breakwater building in the Warehouse District, and numerous other businesses are on the move in The Ticker’s latest look at local restaurant and retail news.
Performed by the Glen Arbor Players, a reader's theater troupe. Roles for six women, four men & two of either gender. Two one act plays including a comedy romance story, "Take a Letter Darling," & a spooky tale, "The Voice on the Wire." 231-409-4421.
Enjoy a retelling of the classic West Side Story in this program that integrates storytelling with music & movement, aimed at children ages five to twelve & their families. The program features Dorothy Vogel, Traverse Symphony Orchestra principal pianist. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.
