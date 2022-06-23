ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randalia, IA

Iowa man accused in deaths of more than 3,000 feeder hogs

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZebqB_0gJMS0r100

RANDALIA, Iowa — A northeast Iowa farmer pleaded not guilty to neglect charges on Monday after more than 3,000 feeder hogs died on his property.

Derek David Smith, 41, of Randalia, filed a written not guilty plea to one count of livestock neglect, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

According to court documents obtained by KCRG-TV, Smith “failed to provide livestock with care consistent with customary animal husbandry practices, deprived livestock with necessary sustenance, or injured/destroyed livestock causing pain or suffering inconsistent with customary animal husbandry practices which resulted in serious injury or the death of livestock.”

Court records indicate Smith was hired by Valley Farms to care for the hogs, the Courier reported. Authorities found the dead hogs on Smith’s fame on June 2, and authorities determined the animals died from a lack of feed, according to the newspaper.

Another 200 hogs had to be euthanized for health reasons, court records show.

If convicted, Smith could be sentenced to a year in prison and a $2,560 fine, according to the Courier.

His trial is tentatively set for August in Fayette County District Court, the newspaper reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Randalia, IA
City
Waterloo, IA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#David Smith#Hogs#Feeder#Kcrg Tv#2022 Court#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy