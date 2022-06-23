ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Special Olympics: Perseverance marks national medals haul for area athletes

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3iyb_0gJMRMDx00
Anniston Special Olympians, coaches and unified partners celebrate Wednesday after bringing home 11 medals, including five gold medals, from nationals June 6-9. They are, from left, paddling coach Lara Hurst, basketball player Corey Hill, bocce ball player Raymond Ervin, paddle boarder Garrett Simmons, paddle boarder Kade Morgan, basketball player Joseph Swink, paddle boarder Serena Marable, bowler LaJuana Wright and unified bocce partner Bernadette Mack Burroughs. By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

If Special Olympics taught Garrett Simmons anything, it’s never give up. That fundamental life lesson came in handy at nationals.

One snap at the joint, and the paddle boarder found himself in a body of water without an intact paddle.

“I said, ‘Well, uh oh,’” Simmons shrugged.

The Anniston competitor climbed out of the water and back onto his board with a new paddle that had been tossed to him, and he didn’t just finish the race. He finished with a bronze medal.

He wasn’t alone. Eight local athletes brought home 11 medals, including five gold medals. All celebrated at Wednesday night’s reception at Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties in South Anniston, with fellowship and food including a white cake with red icing rimming the top and blue letters: “Congratulations Athletes.”

Winners include veteran and long-time Special Olympian Raymond Ervin, whose three gold medals in bocce ball included singles, unified doubles and team. Bernadette Mack Burroughs was his unified partner and part of the gold-medal team, accounting for her two medals.

The local participants joined up with Huntsville-based athletes for the team competition.

LaJuana Wright was part of a silver-medal bowling team. She also finished fourth in singles and fifth in doubles.

Joseph Swink and Corey Hill teamed with East Elmore Arc to make up a bronze-medal basketball team.

Serena Marable won gold in Level 3 1,600-meter paddle board.

Simmons’ bronze came in Level 3 1,600, and Kade Morgan took gold in Level 4 800.

All won their medals during Special Olympics USA in Orlando, Fla., between June 6-9. The local group departed June 4 and returned June 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dr3Du_0gJMRMDx00
Local Special Olympians returned home in style after winning 11 medals between June 6-9 in Orlando, Fla. By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

The group enjoyed sightseeing while in Orlando, including a performance by the Harlem Globetrotters.

“Orlando was a great host site,” said Burroughs, director of the Anniston Parks and Recruiting senior and therapeutic center. “We were allowed several trips to Disney and other sites in other areas.

“Several of the competitions were held at the ESPN venue (ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex). That’s where basketball was held, and bocce was at the Coronado Springs Resort, and bowling was at downtown Orlando.”

The athletes come from the Anniston PARD therapeutic recreation program for adults.

“We had to discontinue the track and field program because the athletes were getting older, and we had to find new sports for them to compete in in Special Olympics,” Burroughs said.

When Special Olympics introduced bocce, Burroughs saw a sport match for Ervin.

Now 52, Ervin has participated in bocce for 12 years, Burroughs said. During individual recognitions Wednesday, Burroughs drew laughs from the room when she introduced his as “Mr. Everybody Loves Raymond.” a pun drawn from the popular sitcom by the same name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRTJh_0gJMRMDx00
Bernadette Mack Burroughs (right) announces bocce ball player Raymond Ervin's three gold medals to a reception gathering at Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties on Wednesday. By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

He had played basketball, volleyball, softball and track & field previously. Burroughs talked him into bocce.

“He didn’t really want to do it, but he said he would give it a try just for me,” Burroughs said. “It was like love at first sight.”

Ervin has medaled in previous Special Olympics, but his three-gold stay in Orlando was a personal best.

“The first one I got, I didn’t even think about it,” he said. “After I got my third one, I kind of got emotional, because I was happy.

“Three golds is a beautiful day.”

Wright has been with the PARD program for 10 years. She said she started bowling at 16 and has bowled a 200 game. She scored 135 at Orlando..

“That’s my hobby,” said Wright, now 39. “I just love bowling.”

In basketball, Swink and Hill helped their team stage a comeback from a 19-3 deficit to win 55-52.

“It felt great,” he said. “It felt good. I’ve been playing basketball for two years, and that’s my sport. I’ve gotten used to it, too.”

As for Simmons’ rebound after the paddle mishap, Morgan made sure to praise him for it during individual recognitions at Wednesday’s reception, drawing applause from the room.

“It didn’t faze him when he broke a paddle,” said Lara Hurst, who coached the three paddle boarders. “It was an interesting event, but he handled it great.”

