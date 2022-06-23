ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chris Collette

Cover picture for the articleWhen Chris Collette first decided to sign up for some reality television, he didn’t know where it would take him. He knew that he wanted to find love. He wanted a wife and a future, so he signed himself up for a reality show that would allow him to get married...

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gabriela Cartol

Gabriela Cartol loves using her acting talents to tell stories and keep people entertained. I think it’s safe to say that there are lots of people who appreciate this. Gabriela made her on-screen debut in 2012 when she was cast in the TV series Won, Toot, Tree Detective Agency. Since then, she has been a fixture on screens all over the world and she’s looking forward to what the future has in store for her career. That said, 2022 is going to be a huge year for Gabriela. She has a couple of projects in the works that are set to come out later this year, and they will continue to establish her as a force to be reckoned with. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gabriela Cartol.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jennifer Williams

When Jennifer Williams became a reality television star on Basketball Wives, she did so because she was married to a player. She did not know at the time the direction her life would take, but she rolled with the punches every step of the way, and she’s remained classy about all of it. Here’s what we know about the reality television star.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Benjamin Walker

Benjamin Walker started his professional acting journey almost 20 years ago. Since then, he has accomplished a lot of great things on stage and on screen. His resume is solid and he has proven that he can play a variety of characters. However, the best is yet to come for the talented actor. He will be playing High King Gil-galad in the upcoming TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and this project has the potential to introduce him to an even wider audience. The highly-anticipated series is already getting a lot of attention and that buzz will continue to build leading up to its release date of September 2. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Benjamin Walker.
'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
How Miles Teller Got The Scars You See on His Face

When Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters, it made a killing. The sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise was a film fans looked forward to from the moment news broke. When fans found out the movie would not only include original cast members Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, but also Miles Teller as the son of the late LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (originally played by actor Anthony Edwards), fans went wild. Teller might not be nearly as famous as Tom Cruise himself, but he’s been steadily working on making a name for himself in Hollywood since he was in high school. Born and raised in Pennsylvania until moving to the small coastal community of Citrus County, Florida (where he graduated from Lecanto High School) at the age of 12, he was already dreaming of his career as an actor while attending school as an LHS Panther. The young hopeful moved to New York City after being accepted into the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts (he graduated in 2009), and he was immediately cast in a Nicole Kidman project called Rabbit Hole in 2010. Things were looking up for the young star, and his career has taken off in the past decade. However, his fans have one question that has nothing to do with his career, the many movies in which he has starred, or how he got his start. They want to know the story behind his facial scars.
8 Things You Didn’t Know About Daniel Blake Smith

Daniel Blake Smith is a professional historian-turned Emmy-winning screenwriter/producer whose work spans seven feature documentaries and eight narrative features in various stages. He’s best known for his crime thriller, Texas Heart, starring John Savage (The Deer Hunter) and Lin Shaye (Insidious), as well as his nationally broadcast docs, February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four and Terror of the Soul: Edgar Allan Poe, starring John Heard, Rene Auberjonois, and Treat Williams. Smith’s upcoming projects include Awaken, a psychological thriller/horror film filming this August; A Beating Heart, starring Cybill Shepherd (Last Picture Show), a horror film he wrote and is producing this fall; and the adventure dramedy Crazy Love, based on his own just-published novel of the same title.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about A&E’s “Digital Addiction”

Over the years, technology has advanced in ways that have made all of our lives a lot easier. On the flip side, however, lots of people have also developed unhealthy relationships with their devices. From hours wasted scrolling on social media to people spending every waking moment playing video games, there are now many who believe that digital addiction is a real thing. A&E seeks to explore this in its new series Digital Addiction. As you can probably guess by the name, the series focuses on people who appear to be addicted to digital devices to the point that their daily lives are negatively impacted. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Digital Addiction.
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Bergman Island”

Bergman Island is a 2021 romantic drama film written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve. It stars Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie. The film is set on Fårö, an island off the coast of Sweden that was once home to legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. In the film, a writer and a director retreat to the island in order to work on a script but find their creative collaboration overshadowed by their personal attachments. As they grapple with their own artistry and relationships, they begin to mine the life and work of Bergman for inspiration. Bergman Island is a thoughtful and intimate exploration of art, love, and creativity. Hansen-Løve uses the working relationship between the two leads to explore the creative process and the ways in which art can both inspire and destroy relationships. Bergman Island is a beautiful and bittersweet film about the power of cinema to both bring people together and tear them apart.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Outback Opal Hunters

Americans aren’t the only ones who love to watch shows that center around people searching for something valuable. Outback Opal Hunters is proof. Although the show is filmed in Australia, it has attracted a lot of viewers in the United States as well. The show debuted in 2018 and it’s managed to squeeze in eight seasons since then. Each season brings more excitement than the one prior, and the show has a way of keeping viewers at the edge of their seats. Even if you’re not someone who has an interest in opals, this is one show that might still be worth adding to your watch list. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Outback Opal Hunters.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Owen McDonnell

When Owen McDonnell was growing up, he knew acting was in his future. He knew this is where he would go in life, what he would do with his life, and how he would focus on his life. He knew that he would one day make a name for himself, but did he know just how much of a name he would make? From theater to the big screen to the television screen to working with some of Hollywood’s most famous faces, he’s done it all, and he is proud.
Five Characters That Might Die in Stranger Things

Stranger Things season 4 has come off in a way that makes it evident that not everyone is going to get out alive by the time this show is all over and done with. There are simply too many red flags, too many indications that someone might not make it to the last act, and too many hints that someone that fans care about might not see the final ending. At this point, Stranger Things fans have felt their heartstrings get plucked a few times since Barb, Bob, and even Hopper were huge losses, even though Hopper was revealed to still be alive. The point is that if a main character dies off at this point it feels as though it might destroy a lot of fans simply because they’re ready for the cast to feel permanent, especially after the last season saw them split up, with the Byer’s family and Eleven heading to a different state. There is a thought that someone will die and that it will be a seriously emotional moment that a lot of people won’t be able to deal with. So who is going to die in Stranger Things season 4?
