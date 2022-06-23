ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

Gulfport Historical Society Elects First Black Board Member

By Abby Baker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its formation in the early ‘80s, the Gulfport Historical Society has yet to appoint a Black member to sit on one of its boards. That is until last month, when Marissa Stewart-Dix, joined eight other board members of the Gulfport Historical Society. GHS runs the Gulfport History Museum and the...

Comments / 2

 

Gulfport Looks Closer at Outdoor Entertainment

No changes are planned for Gulfport’s ordinance with regard to outdoor entertainment, but the City will take a harder look at applications in the future. That was the message sent at the end of the discussion during the City Council’s June 7 regular meeting. Council took no official action.
GULFPORT, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete Pride Parade returns to big turnout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Pete Pride parade returned Saturday for the first time since 2019 to a huge turnout. For many attendees, it was a welcome sight after the pandemic and recent news events. “If anything, it takes your mind off of the bad things that are...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

St. Pete exhibit hopes to connect with Black women

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg features three different series from Gio Swaby, a Bahamian-born artist who works in textiles. Swaby calls the works ‘Love Letters to Black women’ and says there are three main descriptors when discussing her work- accessibility, collaboration and love.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

It’s official: Long-time county commissioner retiring early

CLEARWATER — The qualifying period for the August primary elections ended June 17 and several candidates were elected without a challenge, including one that will take the place of a long-term Pinellas County commissioner who decided to give up her seat without a fight. Incumbent commissioners that won without...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Where to park for the St. Pete Pride Parade

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone planning on making their way over to downtown St. Petersburg on Saturday for the Pride Parade, questions about where to park may be top of mind. Along with parking garages and street parking, there are many options to choose from!. Parking 🅿️
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Click10.com

After attacks, ‘huge’ police presence at Florida Pride event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Even before a gunman opened fire at an annual LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway, police officials in a Florida city that hosts one of the largest Pride celebrations in the southeast U.S. were gearing up for “all hands on deck” to make sure the three days of festivities went off safely.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

South Tampa's getting a new cat cafe, Poor Porker closing in Lakeland, plus more local foodie news

The Poor Porker Get your oxtail grilled cheese and chocolate-drizzled beignet fix while you can—because Lakeland’s The Poor Porker will soon close its doors. “We are both proud and saddened to announce that, effective July 4, 2022, the Poor Porker will be closing its doors permanently to make way for the next generation of food, art, retail, and entertainment at 801 East Main Street - Unfiltered Lakeland,” a recent post from the space's Facebook reads. The last day to experience this Lakeland hotspot will be Sunday, July 3, as The Poor Porker will host its final party, which coincides with the city's “Red, White, and Kaboom” celebration. Unfiltered Lakeland, —a multi-faceted retail space that partners with local artists, businesses and restaurateurs— will open out of the same space sometime soon.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Man Arrested for Accosting Girl in Gulfport Beach Ladies Room

Gulfport police arrested a man on June 13 on child abuse charges for allegedly accosting a teenage girl after following her into the women’s restroom on Gulfport beach. According to police, Antonio Gowins, 38, of St. Petersburg, “followed a teenage girl into the ladies restroom at the beach front” near Shore Boulevard South and Clinton Street South on June 13.
paradisenewsfl.com

Top 5 Weekend Events June 24-26th

The St. Pete PRIDE Street Parade marches again this Saturday, June 25th 2-10pm along St. Petersburg’s Downtown Waterfront. This is a free event and open to the public. The Parade route will run from Vinoy Park to Albert Whittard Park along Bayshore Drive. The Parade Festival will begin at 2pm on both sides of the parade route! In North Straub Park there will be a variety of local vendors, food trucks, DJ, and the beer garden! South Straub park will be a 21+ space with a DJ, food and bars, and vendors. Click here to learn more.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

