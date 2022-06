At a panel discussion at the Holocaust museum in New York last week for his forthcoming film, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” Ken Burns said that instead of the planned 2023 debut, he intentionally moved up the six-hour PBS broadcast date of the documentary, which has been in the works since 2015, to this September so it would air before the midterm elections. He is not endorsing any candidate or any party, but he wants the lessons of the past to be taught.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO