GC thanks fire departments for their assistance

Representatives of local fire departments were treated to lunch and were thanked by Fort Hood leadership, June 15 at the Lone Star Conference Center for their assistance with Fort Hood’s largest wildfire earlier this year. What are now known as the Crittenburg and Flat fires began on March...
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s almost time for an evening of entertainment, activities and fireworks at Fort Hood! Freedom Fest is set for this Friday, from 4:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. at Hood Stadium – located behind the Clear Creek Post Exchange. Activities include children’s inflatables, beverage sales, food trucks, plus a Zoo […]
Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Killeen, Texas was one of three churches across the country that was raided by the FBI on Thursday. According to our news partners at KWTX, the FBI raided three different churches across the Southern U.S. on Thursday. Each church was in a close proximity to a military instillation. In Killeen, Assembly of Prayer Christian Church, located at 1013 Massey Street, is close to Fort Hood.
If you love food, fun activities, fireworks and soldiers, then Freedom Fest is the place you want to be! It kicks off tonight at Fort Hood Stadium. There you will see local food trucks, a zoo imagination station, live music, and you cannot forget about the fireworks. Normally they have...
Margaret Lorrain Smith has been on the run now for over a decade after being charged with capital murder in the death of her then-husband George Smith in 2007. After being indicted along with the man she hired to do the job, Dylan Laughrey, he was convicted and got a life sentence in prison with no possibility of parole. She was able to flee while out on bond in 2009 and disappear. The only female on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, she was last seen in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio 12 years ago. She allegedly hired Laughrey to kill her husband, and on August 6, 2007, lured her husband to Surfside Beach where he was beaten to death to the point of being unrecognizable, by Laughrey--according to court records. The motive was allegedly a life insurance policy she was listed on as the beneficiary.
BRYAN, Texas — Temperatures in the Brazos Valley saw several 100-degree days across the area. ERCOT issued a warning for June earlier in the month about the State seeing a peak demand in energy usage. Meagan Brown, the Public Information Officer for Bryan Texas Utilities, said that there has...
I know you've heard them all before: It's so hot, the fire crackers are lighting themselves. It's so hot, they installed a fan in the debt ceiling. It's so hot, the roads are melting. That last sentence wasn't a joke, by the way. TxDOT in Lufkin has confirmed that part...
Record-breaking temperatures have soared past 100 degrees across Texas, where much of the state is trapped under a blistering heat wave. The heat was so bad in one east Texas city that the infrastructure is melting — literally — under the pressure. On Monday, the “excessive heat” caused...
AUSTIN, Texas — Local COVID-19 transmission rates continue to teeter but, as of June 23, five counties in the KVUE viewing area are now considered at "medium risk" according to CDC guidelines. Those include:. Blanco County. Caldwell County. Hays County. Travis County. Williamson County. Here's a closer look at...
Summer is here with many families planning out their activities. Those activities could be a simple road trip (probably a short one with the high gas prices), maybe a trip to a water park to cool down or a big and elaborate vacation for the whole family to relax for a week. Some families, however, are not making those plans. They are in a constant state of worry because their child is not home. One Tyler family is feeling this way as their child is one of 30 that have gone missing this month alone in Texas.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texans who want to access abortion at any stage of pregnancy will soon have to travel over state lines, look beyond the U.S.-Mexico border or operate outside of the law, while others will carry unwanted pregnancies to term.
Would have thought a state that craves so much independence would have so many rules and laws. We aren't talking about no speeding or stopping at stop signs, oh no, Texas has much bigger fish to fry than those. Because of a legal loophole, there are some outdated laws in...
FORNEY, Texas (WFAA) - Clothing with hoods, dresses, skirts and skorts now all banned for students in fifth grade and higher at a Texas school district. It’s part of a new dress code that officials say will help improve the learning environment, and it has one soon-to-be sophomore fighting back.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission sends out benefits to SNAP accounts once per month which are linked to Texas Lone Star Cards, the state's version of the federal EBT card. SNAP benefits...
The race for Texas Governor is getting closer and closer as former Representative Beto O'Rourke is closing the gap with Austin TexasGovernor Greg Abbott. “We cannot take November for granted in Texas”.
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the longtime legal precedent guaranteeing the right of legal abortion in the U.S. The court's 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was a determination of the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law banning most abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. The decision is likely to have major ramifications across the country.
It's a touchy topic but one that's being addressed by advocates in the Central Texas community. The Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade ending 50 years of federal abortion rights. Morita Gilmore a resident in Killeen said, “I’m devastated right about now.”. Mary with Pro-life Waco said, “We're...
AUSTIN, Texas — The reversal of Roe v. Wade doesn’t just affect abortion rights for women. Transgender and nonbinary communities are also losing access to this healthcare that already faces disparities in medical treatment. Gender-affirming care for transgender children and teens is already under attack in Texas. For...
