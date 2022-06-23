ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

GC thanks fire departments for their assistance

By Blair Dupre, Sentinel Living Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentatives of local fire departments were treated to lunch and were thanked by Fort Hood leadership, June 15 at the Lone Star Conference Center for their assistance with Fort Hood’s largest wildfire earlier this year. What are now known as the Crittenburg and Flat fires began on March...

