Garage / Furniture Sale Saturday, June 25 @ 7:00 a.m.

CONYERS — On July 3, the cities of Conyers and Porterdale will kick off a patriotic weekend brimming with Independence Day celebrations featuring food, fireworks, music and more. Celebrations in Oxford and Covington will round out the long holiday weekend. Red White and Boom. Conyers’ Red, White and Boom...
It was her beauty that first caught his eye. Hannah Eller and Stephen Vincent were just kids when they first met. His best friend was her cousin and every chance he got, Vincent would go over and hang out with his friend in the hopes of getting to see the pretty young lady. Soon “sparks flew,” he said. They fell in love and in September 2018, the two became Mr. and Mrs. Vincent.
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments are shortening their name — but they are leaving a trace of the identities of the three counties that make up the health district in the new moniker. The health district, which has long been called GNR for short, is taking its...
CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale has received two American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
