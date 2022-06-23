ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

FLAGS

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
traverseticker.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Auditions For Radio Days

Performed by the Glen Arbor Players, a reader's theater troupe. Roles for six women, four men & two of either gender. Two one act plays including a comedy romance story, "Take a Letter Darling," & a spooky tale, "The Voice on the Wire." 231-409-4421.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

IPR Live: QuinTango at The Garden Theater

Interlochen Public Radio takes contemporary classical music out into the world in their IPR Live 2022 Summer Concert Series. Seating is first-come, first-served, & a ticket is required.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Glen Arbor, MI
Entertainment
City
Glen Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
traverseticker.com

Walking Tour of Historic Honor

Presented by the Benzie Area Historical Society. Society Curator Jane Purkis will lead the tour. The walk will cover about eight blocks of flat walking. Reserve your spot.
HONOR, MI
traverseticker.com

The Wind Beneath The Blue Angels' Wings

Crowds gather along Grand Traverse Bay to gaze into the sky for the biggest beach bash of the year. A voice shouts, “There they are!” Cameras rise in unison, and the thundering roar of the F-18 Super Hornets announce the bold arrival of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Gallery
traverseticker.com

Cast Iron Kitchen Coming To TC, Habibi Moving, Cut & Run Coffee/Coworking Space Opening; More Restaurant/Retail News

Cast Iron Kitchen is opening a Traverse City restaurant in the former McGee’s 31 space near Chums Corner, Habibi Middle Eastern Coney & Curry is moving to the Cherryland Center, new coffee shop and coworking space Cut & Run is opening in the Breakwater building in the Warehouse District, and numerous other businesses are on the move in The Ticker’s latest look at local restaurant and retail news.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

TCAPS To Hire School Safety Liaison, Consider Outside Security Assessment

Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) trustees voted Monday to hire a school safety liaison, a dedicated coordinator who will serve as the district’s point person overseeing safety drills, working with local law enforcement and emergency management representatives, and enhancing security measures at TCAPS schools. School security has dominated board discussion recently following shootings at Oxford High School and other schools across the country, with TCAPS trustees next set to have a July 14 study session with a third-party firm on a potential districtwide security assessment.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy