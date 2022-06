Are you prepared for your next big audition? Become a quadruple threat by learning how to audition like a Broadway pro!. This five-day musical theatre audition intensive is for intermediate-level performers ages 14 -18. The intensive will be led by Tony Parise Broadway performer and an original cast member of 42nd Street and the National Tour of A Chorus Line. He will be joined by Steve Neale award-winning composer, conduction and pianist, and together they will give you the tools needed to nail your next audition. The week culminates with a Broadway-style audition conducted by St. Louis’ top theatre professionals.

