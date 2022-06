As summer heats up, I have tacos on my mind. In fact, I like tacos so much that other news outlets have seen my social media posts and started asking me about them!. Taco stands have started to fortunately pop up around Palm Springs. I have found them at Indian Canyon Drive and Stevens Road; at Sunrise Way and Vista Chino, next to the Walgreens; and at Indian Canyon Drive and Racquet Club Road. These trucks generally open in the evenings, around 7 p.m. Also, weekdays at Indian Canyon and Racquet Club from about 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there is a guy selling tacos de canasta (basket tacos)—pork, potato or bean. (The docuseries Taco Chronicles has an episode dedicated to this fantastic taco.)

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO