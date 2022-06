Former Alabama forward, Alex Tchikou announced his transfer to the University of Rhode Island on Sunday morning. "First, let me Thank God, my family and all the people who stuck with me through the tough times. I would like to thank Coach Archie Miller and Kenny Johnson and his staff for believing in me and by giving me an opportunity to continue to pursue my dreams. I will continue my college career to Rhode Island University," Tchikou said in a Twitter post.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO