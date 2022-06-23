ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abandoned moving van causes scare at LAX, traffic backed up for hours

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA seemingly-abandoned U-Haul truck was parked outside a terminal...

CBS LA

Family of 17-year-old, shot and killed in Baldwin Hills while visiting from Mexico, speak out

Authorities on Tuesday announced that they have a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Baldwin Hills over the weekend, a tragic incident that happened in front of the teen's mother. RELATED: 17-year-old boy killed, 23-year-old man wounded in car-to-car shooting in Baldwin HillsThe teenage victim, Angel David Flores Trevino, was visiting the city from Mexico with his family. "Suddenly, a truck pulled up on the left and started shooting," said the victim's father, Jose Flores, through a translator. The family, who was in town for a college graduation, said that the 17-year-old had just applied to medical school in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man wounded in shooting drives into parking lot of Ralphs where he collapses, later dies

The hunt was on for a suspect in a deadly shooting. Police say a man in a black Mercedes drove into the parking lot of Ralphs in Topanga Canyon and Ventura Boulevard Saturday night. When he got out of the car, he collapsed right outside the store entrance."He got out of the car and he (said), 'I've been shot, I've been shot,' and he collapsed just like that," Sarika Carlin told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine.  It was an hour before closing when the shooting unfolded. Customers were still inside the story and saw everything.Before the man collapsed, a witness said the victim yelled, "Help! Help! I've been shot. Call 9-1-1. Call 9-1-1-." That's when the witness ran into the Ralphs and reported this to security who called police. "It sent chills down my spine," Sarika Carlin said.Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he died. Police say the victim was about 35 to 40 years old. So far, police have not released a description of the shooter. Police confirmed that the man had been shot multiple times. 
TOPANGA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman fatally struck by truck driver near Capitol Expressway in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A woman was fatally struck by a truck driver in South San Jose Thursday afternoon, in the city's 34th traffic fatality of the year.San Jose Police responded to the area of Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road around 1:45 p.m. on reports of a collision.According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2018 International truck pulling a trailer was turning left from southbound Monterey Road onto the westbound Capitol Expressway on-ramp when he struck the pedestrian.Investigators said the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk, but was crossing against a red traffic signal while the truck had the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Part of PCH in Malibu temporarily shut down due to crash

All eastbound lanes on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were closed north of Nicholas Canyon Beach due to a crash for about an hour and a half, according to Malibu officials Sunday. The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. By 6:03 p.m., the closed lanes were cleared and reopened,...
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

One dead after single-car collision with tree on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

One person was killed after their vehicle slammed into a tree off the side of I-710 Freeway in Long Beach Thursday morning. The single-vehicle collision was first reported just after 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Wardlow Road. Authorities pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene.California Highway Patrol officers were not sure what led up to the crash, but as a result, they issued a Sigalert for the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes in the area as they investigated the incident. All lanes were reopened as of 7:00 a.m.
LONG BEACH, CA
