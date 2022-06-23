ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walz Announces Plan for Direct Checks to Minnesotans from Budget Surplus

By Lakeland News —
lptv.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesotans could receive help through the use of $4 billion from the state’s surplus. Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman recently announced a plan that will allow Minnesotans to receive direct checks by using half of the remaining surplus. The other half is...

lptv.org

Comments / 62

Larry V. Estrada
3d ago

I read alot of what about our seniors who are barely making ends meet, gas, food, meds, agree they should be treated with the respect they earned!

Reply(1)
48
Freedom Jaeger
3d ago

Walz evidently thinks he has the senior voters and there fore doesn’t need to buy there votes. The democrat needs to go ! It’s our tax payers money , not his money !😡😡😡😡

Reply(3)
51
Andrew D Thompson
3d ago

The full surplus should be paid to the Minnesota Citizens that paid it in. The Minnesota government should not be trying to FIND ways to spend it. In addition taxes should be reduced to prevent another overage.

Reply(7)
24
Related
CBS Minnesota

Scott Jensen seeks tax cuts to help Minnesotans cope with inflation

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen called Thursday for tax cuts and a clampdown on government spending and regulations to help Minnesotans cope with the highest inflation rate in 40 years.Inflation is already dominating election campaigns nationwide. Republicans see it as a potent issue for trying to build up their ranks at the Minnesota Capitol and other statehouses across the country, as well as in Congress."We need to put more money in the pocketbooks and the checkbooks of everyday Minnesotans now," Jensen said at a news conference.Democratic Gov. Tim Walz a day earlier renewed his call for...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Surplus#Nursing Homes#Economy#Politics State#Minnesotans#House#Senate#Republicans#Lakeland News
FingerLakes1.com

Minnesota essential workers will see stimulus payment of $750

Recently, Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz signed a law that would give the frontline essential workers a stimulus bonus of $750. It is for workers who worked during the COVID-19 health emergency. How the Minnesota stimulus payment works. Applications opened on June 8, 2022. Workers have until July 22, 2022 to...
Bring Me The News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating. Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
WDIO-TV

Gov. Walz pushing for direct checks to Minnesotans

Governor Tim Walz and DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman continue their push on how to partially spend Minnesota's historic budget surplus: direct checks to residents. The proposal would return half the remaining surplus back in the form of direct payments, while legislators continue working on shared funding priorities. That includes education, public safety, child care, and nursing homes.
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Governor Doubles Down On Plan To Issue Rebate Checks

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is doubling down on his proposal to issue rebate checks to Minnesotans. Walz says he agrees with the message from legislative Republicans from last November – that the state’s budget surplus should be returned to the people. The Democrat wants lawmakers to return to the Capitol for a special session to authorize rebate checks of two-thousand dollars for every couple. Senate Republicans are questioning his plan. They passed an eight-billion-dollar tax cut during this year’s legislative session but Democrats in the House never brought it up for a vote.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Roe is gone, but what does that mean in Minnesota?

Planned Parenthood is getting ready for a post-Roe world. Photo by Dylan Miettinen/Minnesota Reformer. The U.S. Supreme Court, as expected, overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, which for 50 years had protected Americans’ right to an abortion. The new law of the land, issued in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, means states are now free to criminalize abortion.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

What would a gas tax holiday mean for Minnesotans?

With average Minnesota gas prices up over $4.70 per gallon and summer well underway, people are feeling pinched at the pump, where depending on the vehicle, it costs most drivers somewhere between $55 and $160 for a tank of regular gas. As gas prices have risen in recent months, policymakers...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

In Minnesota, emotions high after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Supporters and opponents of legalized abortion in Minnesota reacted swiftly Friday to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with opponents cheering the news and abortion rights advocates vowing to keep abortion legal in Minnesota. With its ruling ending nearly 50 years of a national right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy